Ed & Rose Update on 90 Day Fiancé: Where Are They Today?

Ed and Rose, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, got into a heated argument during a recent episode of the show after Ed finally admitted that he didn’t want children with Rose. She ended up breaking things off with Ed and he returned to the U.S. heartbroken and alone.

The reality stars’ relationship ended on a bad note, and in the weeks since their breakup aired, Rose has been very vocal about her issues with Ed. On April 23, the reality star posted a video on Instagram calling Ed a liar and claiming he never cared about her or her son Prince. She also accused the reality star of using her to find fame and called him embarrassing.

So where are Ed and Rose today? Did they ever work through their issues and get back together, or even find a way to establish a friendship? Are they dating new people? Here’s what we know:

Rose Called Ed ‘Embarrassing’ in Instagram Live Video & Claimed He Used Her to Get Famous

In the clip above, Rose goes off on Ed, calling him an embarrassing liar who only used her to find fame. She also claims he never cared about her or her son, and that he lied about sending her gifts and money. Rose posted the video a few days after Episode 9 aired, which featured Ed handing Rose a toothbrush and bottle of mouthwash and telling her she had bad breath. Rose said Ed humiliated her for the last time and she took to Instagram to vent her frustration.

“Ed … how dare you,” Rose says in the video. “To make me embarrassed in front of millions of people. He does[n’t] really care of me. He just want to be famous, that’s why he doing that. He did not even give me a penny, all lies. He did not give me any gifts except bra and panty. Every word that come out his mouth is lie. He did not care of me and especially to my son.”

“You always embarrass me and [I] always be quiet, but now … but now, I always talk about you, you always liar,” she continues. When a fan asks if she and her sister asked Ed for money, she says “no it’s not true.” She claims the message was a “fake” and not from her sister.

“It’s not true, always is lie. What Ed say is not true. He only want to be famous, that all. He not love me. He not care me. He always embarrass me and I always be quiet. But I feel hurt for now. I want to say I feel hurt for now. He is not always caring for me, it’s not true, it’s not true, okay? Please, don’t believe Ed. It’s not always true what he said.”

Rose Started a YouTube Channel & Ed Frequently Posts on Instagram

These days, Rose runs a YouTube channel where she shares cooking videos, updates about her life in the Philippines, and silly videos of her son and father with her 448 thousand followers. Meanwhile, Ed frequently updates his own fans on Instagram, where he posts pictures and videos about his life, promotes his cameo page and shares clips from the show. He also has a YouTube channel.

It doesn’t look like Ed and Rose ever found a way to repair their relationship or even remain friends after filming wrapped up. The reality stars definitely never got back together after he returned to the U.S., although he claims she tried to reach out to him on Valentine’s Day because she “wanted gifts,” a claim which Rose vehemently denies on the 90 Day Fiancé Season 4 Couples Tell All special. However, Rose does admit that she was in a relationship with a woman for a short time after she and Ed split, but the two don’t appear to be together any longer.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

