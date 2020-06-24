Elijah Daniel Accuses Bryan Singer of Running an Underage Sex Ring

Elijah Daniel, who raps under the name Lil Phag, posted a lengthy thread on Twitter accusing film director Bryan Singer of running a sex ring with mostly underage boys on Wednesday. Singer, 54, has been publicly accused of sexual assault numerous times since 1997 and was previously accused of running a ‘sordid sex ring’ in a lawsuit back in 2015.

In 2019, four men spoke out to The Atlantic, detailing their stories of being molested by the Bohemian Rhapsody executive producer.

On June 24, Daniel, 26, tweeted, “F*** IT! NOBODY WANTS TO SAY IT SO: BRYAN SINGER IS STILL OPERATING A SEX RING, AND HAS BEEN FOR TWO DECADES. EXPOSÉ THREAD ON HOW HE IS *STILL* CONTINUING IT AFTER BEING CAUGHT, NOW USING YOUNG INFLUENCERS. For legal reasons, everything in this thread is alleged. #BryanSinger.”

Tweeting out movie photo posters of the high profile films Singer has directed, The Usual Suspects, X-Men, and Superman Returns, Daniel said, “First off, #BryanSinger is a very high-level movie producer and director. It is well known within the gay community in this industry to stay away.”

“He has been accused of alleged sexual assault, mostly against minors, A LOT of times over the past decades,” Daniel continued, adding multiple screenshots from Singer’s Wikipedia page, which shows the numerous sexual assault allegations made against the director, including the 14-year-old extra who accused Singer of asking him to shower in the nude for his film, Apt Pupil, and Cesar Sanchez-Guzman, who alleged in a lawsuit that claimed Singer raped him at age 17 in 2003.

“He was known for having ‘pool parties,’ with his high-level execs, always with minors, where he and his high-level friends would allegedly drug & assault young boys,” Daniel tweeted, along with a 2014 Gawker article, which details when a man named Michael Egan accused Singer, Garth Ancier, Gary Goddard, and David Neumann of sexually assaulting him when Egan was 17 years old.

In 2014, Singer’s attorney said of the lawsuit against him, “The claims made against Bryan Singer are completely without merit. We are very confident that Bryan will be vindicated in this absurd and defamatory lawsuit. It is obvious that this case was filed in an attempt to get publicity at the time when Bryan’s new movie (X-Men: Days of Future Past) is about to open in a few weeks.”

Daniel Said that Singer is Staying Under the Radar By Targeting Influencers Instead of Young Actors

Daniel continued, “As some of his friends got arrested, he somehow stayed going. Making millions directing and producing movies. Due to his lawsuits, he has gone quiet on social media. THIS is why: Beginning in 2017 Bryan & friends switched focus. Instead of aspiring actors, influencers.”

“They have dipped into the influencer pool, promising movie roles, etc. as they did before. Moving to Instagram, Raya, TikTok, SeekingArrangement, etc. to get influencers. They fly these boys on jets (as he did before), as well as to movie sets and promise roles! After the lawsuits, Bryan had all boys remove nearly all photos and all tagged photos. Here are some I could find.”

“If you check the IGs, they are still very much so going on trips to Hawaii with him, driving his Lamborghini’s, etc. But the issue here, these men are 30+ years old. Parading as young YouTubers. To make young friends.”

Daniel Said He was Approached By One of Singer’s Sex Ring Recruiters

Daniel, who’s amassed 460,000 followers on Instagram said he was personally approached by one of Singer’s alleged recruiters. He tweeted, “I was first approached by one of Bryan’s friends & alleged recruiter who said he was 22, in around 2015-2016, we talked for a bit, and then he asked if I wanted to go to Hawaii with his friend Bryan. Instant no. I searched and found him, he was 32.”

“Another reached out to me shortly after on a dating app. [He] continued to ask me to come to his yacht for a party. I googled his name, known friend of Bryan. His alleged recruiters [were] extremely persistent to get me to meet Bryan all the time, obviously no. The ‘bring your friends’ constantly also a weird red flag.”

Daniel tweeted a series of screenshots of text messages from these alleged recruiters, in which they texted multiple times to meet up in popular gay bars in West Hollywood. Daniel did not include the names of the men sending these text messages.

“A few weeks later, in West Hollywood, Bryan himself was there with a gaggle of creeps, he asked if I wanted to see take his jet to see the X-Men movie set in TEXAS!, he said a lot [of] influencers were going. No.

“All this is alleged,” Daniel says at the end of his Twitter thread. “But Bryan Singer is a very high profile and dangerous man who a lot of people are terrified to speak out against, he has been continued to be given a platform and he is fucking awful. I just want y’all to be aware he is changing his tactics. stop supporting.”

Sign the petition to get the @FBI to investigate the two decade long allegations of sexual misconduct against children from #BryanSinger https://t.co/q7ysL3KOk4 — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) June 24, 2020

Daniel also started a petition to get the FBI’s help in investigating Singer.

