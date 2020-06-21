Father’s Day 2020 Restaurant Deals & Menu Specials

If you want to take your dad out to eat this Father’s Day or get takeout but don’t want to break the bank, many restaurants are offering special deals and promotions for 2020.

Father’s Day is Sunday, June 21, 2020, so today is the day to show your dad how much you appreciate him. Whether he’s in the mood for barbecue, American favorites, Italian or something a bit fancy, restaurants in your area are serving up specials. You can eat out in some areas, but others are only offering takeout and to-go items during the coronavirus pandemic. Read on to learn more.

Here’s what you need to know:

Treat Your Dad to a Feast With Olive Garden’s Giant Chicken Parmigiana or Take & Bake Bundles

Give Dad all his favorites this Father's Day. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CsjklIMdn7 — Olive Garden (@olivegarden) June 18, 2020

If your dad is really hungry this Father’s Day, treat him to a Giant Chicken Parmigiana at Olive Garden. It measures a whopping 11 1/2 inches and is served with Fettuccine Alfredo sauce. It’s only available while supplies last, beginning June 20, so be sure to get it before you miss out.

Olive Garden is also serving up Family Style Take & Bake Bundles. You can order Giant Cheese Stuffed Shells, serving up to five or Classic Lasagna, which serves up to eight people. The deals start at just $40 and come with a jumbo house salad, a bottle of Olive Garden’s crave-worthy signature Italian dressing, and a dozen breadsticks with homemade Alfredo or marinara dipping sauce.

If you’re looking for a Father’s Day gift for your dad, you can even get a $10 bonus gift card for every $50 gift card you purchase.

A statement provided to Heavy said:

Make Dad’s day with abundant, craveable Italian classics from Olive Garden, featuring Giant Chicken Parmigiana — measuring in at 11.5” — served with Fettuccine Alfredo and available starting June 20 for a limited time while supplies last. Guests looking to plan ahead can enjoy Olive Garden’s Family-Style Take & Bake Bundles, with options of Giant Cheese Stuffed Shells (serves up to 5) or Classic Lasagna (serves up to 8), starting at $40. Bundles include a jumbo house salad with a bottle of signature Italian dressing, one dozen ready-to-bake breadsticks and choice of homemade Alfredo or Marinara dipping sauce. And, enjoy a $10 bonus gift card for every $50 gift card purchased. For more information, and to order early to secure your ideal Carside Pickup or delivery timeslot at http://www.OliveGarden.com.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Is Serving Its Favorites With Family Bundles

💡 Here's an idea: we'll cook, and you can try one of our new Family Bundles! Pre-order your Father's Day meal, or pick up an Online To Go order any time you need the night off: https://t.co/XvTmFUM8J2 pic.twitter.com/fGYwqFViyC — Cheddar's (@cheddarskitchen) June 18, 2020

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is making your Father’s Day simple with to-go family bundles. Cheddar’s deals start at just $24.99. You can pick from some of Cheddar’s favorite menu items like chicken tenders, house-smoked baby back ribs and grilled salmon. The bundles come with family-sized sides and six signature honey butter croissants.

At some locations, you can also order alcoholic beverages to go. They’re also offering a deal for gift cards if you’re looking for a Father’s Day gift. You can get an extra $5 for every gift card you buy online.

A statement provided to Heavy said:

This Father’s Day, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is offering to take care of dinner for Dad with scratch-made Family Bundles to go. Starting at $24.99, bundles include entrées like hand-breaded Chicken Tenders, House-Smoked Baby Back Ribs and Grilled Salmon, as well as two family-sized sides and a half-dozen signature Honey Butter Croissants. Alcoholic beverages are also available to go where permissible. Order online at Cheddars.com for same-day or future curbside pickup. As an additional gift idea, Cheddar’s is offering an extra $5 for every $25 in eGift cards purchased online.

Treat Dad to a 3-Course Fine Dining Meal at Home With The Capital Grille

Online ordering has arrived. Order now at https://t.co/z7NgZwieev pic.twitter.com/9URQMEICdQ — The Capital Grille (@CapitalGrille) May 26, 2020

The Capital Grille is offering some of its most delicious foods for Father’s Day. You can get a three-course family-style meal and serve it right at home. The options include a Whole Roasted Rack of Ribeye served alongside Grilled Asparagus, Mashed Potatoes, a freshly baked Cheesecake and a jar of Housemade Steak Sauce. The Capital Grille’s deals start at $135 for two and $245 for four.

You can also top off your meal with drinks, pairing a bottle of wine or The Capital Grille’s Stoli Doli martini. Order quickly so you don’t miss out.

A statement provided to Heavy said:

The Capital Grille is offering a three-course family-style Father’s Day dinner for takeout, featuring a Whole Roasted Rack of Ribeye served alongside Grilled Asparagus, Mashed Potatoes, a freshly baked Cheesecake and a jar of Housemade Steak Sauce. Dinner starts at $135 for two and $245 for families of four. Pre-order available while quantities last. The restaurant is also offering a selection of hand-carved uncooked steaks to be prepared at home. Guests can pair with a bottle of wine or the restaurant’s iconic Stoli Doli martini, in select locations. View the full menu and order online at http://www.thecapitalgrille.com.

Eddie V’s Is Offering 4-Course Family Meals for Takeout for Father’s Day 2020

Which is your Dad's style? — Eddie V's (@EddieVs) June 18, 2020

Your dad deserve four courses, and Eddie V’s is serving them up for takeout. The delicious Father’s Day menu items include Rye Whiskey Glazed Salmon or Oven-Roasted Tenderloin with Morel Mustard Crust served alongside Truffle Macaroni and Cheese, Grilled Asparagus and Potatoes Au Gratin, and a Bananas Foster Butter Cake.

The meals start at $125 for two people and $195 for families of four to six. You can also order signature cuts of steak ready for the grill. Plus, wine and champagne are available at select locations.

A statement provided to Heavy said:

Eddie V’s is offering a four-course family-style Father’s Day dinner for takeout, featuring a choice of Rye Whiskey Glazed Salmon or Oven-Roasted Tenderloin with Morel Mustard Crust served alongside Truffle Macaroni and Cheese, Grilled Asparagus and Potatoes Au Gratin, and a Bananas Foster Butter Cake. Dinner starts at $125 for two and $195 for families of four to six. Also available are uncooked signature cuts of steak hand-carved and ready for guests to prepare as they wish. Wine and champagne are also available to order in select locations. View the full menu and order online at http://www.eddiev.com.

Seasons 52 Is Serving Its Famous Pork Loin & Salmon for a 3-Course Father’s Day Dinner

How to manifest your Father's Day celebration: Say “Honey-Sriracha Glazed Salmon” three times and click here https://t.co/1omZmXPgi0 ✨ — Seasons 52 (@Seasons52) June 17, 2020

While Seasons 52‘s dining rooms are closed, you can still enjoy their fine-dining fare from the comfort of your own home. They’re offering a three-course Father’s Day dinner, which you can order online and enjoy at home. Their entree options include a Rack of Dry Rubbed Pork Loin or Whole Side of Sriracha-Glazed Cedar-Plank Roasted Salmon. It’s served up with a salad, corn on the cop, a choice of an additional side and Mini Indulgences for dessert.

The meals come in family-style options or for two. The deals start at $75 for two and $130 for a family. You can also pair your meal with a bottle of wine at some locations.

A statement provided to Heavy said:

Seasons 52 is offering a three-course Father’s Day dinner to go featuring either a Rack of Dry Rubbed Pork Loin or Whole Side of Sriracha-Glazed Cedar-Plank Roasted Salmon, which comes with salad, whole corn on the cob, choice of an additional side and Mini Indulgences. Options start at $130 for family-style or $75 for two. Guests can pair with a bottle of wine in select locations. View the full menu and order online at Seasons52.com.

Bring the Caribbean Home With Bahama Breeze Father’s Day Meal Bundles

While your summer vacation plans may have been crushed by the coronavirus pandemic, there’s no reason to miss out on some tropical dishes. Bahama Breeze is serving Caribbean favorites to go this Father’s Day. Choose from entrees including Jamaican Jerk Chicken, Jerk Chicken Pasta, Baby Back Ribs or Seafood Paella, served up with Broccoli, Mashed Potatoes, Yellow Rice or Rice & Beans. Add an extra course with appetizers including Yuca Cheese Sticks, Coconut Shrimp or Jamaican Jerk Wings.

Bahama Breeze bundles serve four people. You can preorder them through June 20, and add beer, wine or cocktails at some locations.

A statement provided to Heavy said:

Bahama Breeze is offering a Caribbean Father’s Day Bundle for takeout featuring entrées like Jamaican Jerk Chicken, Jerk Chicken Pasta, Baby Back Ribs or Seafood Paella, served alongside a choice of Broccoli, Mashed Potatoes, Yellow Rice or Rice & Beans. Guests may also choose two from an assortment of appetizers including Yuca Cheese Sticks, Coconut Shrimp or Jamaican Jerk Wings. Bundles serve four and are available for preorder through June 20. Beer, wine and cocktails are also available to order in select locations. Guests can call their local restaurant or order online at BahamaBreeze.com.

Yard House Is Selling Your Dad’s Favorite Beer To Go at Select Locations

Need Father's Day gift ideas? We have 3 words for you: Growlers (https://t.co/jDUxuHiEKQ)

Gift Cards (https://t.co/ZUUTzuLxcX) pic.twitter.com/P7rYeIREfH — Yard House (@YardHouse) June 16, 2020

Your dad might not be able to go to his favorite bar due to COVID-19, but he can still drink his favorite beer this Father’s Day. Yard House is offering its draft beer to go in 64-ounce growlers at select locations. He can choose from House Honey Blonde, House Golden Pilsner, Yard House Cuvée and other options.

Make it a meal by pairing the beer with a Rib Eye. Yard House also sells wine, spirits and cocktails at select locations. You can order online and serve dad right at home.

A statement provided to Heavy said:

Treat Dad to what he really wants this Father’s Day — a crisp, refreshing draft beer from Yard House available to go in 64-ounce beer growlers in select locations. Choose from guest favorites such as House Honey Blonde, House Golden Pilsner, Yard House Cuvée and more. Pair with a Rib Eye to make the celebration complete. Wine, spirits and cocktails are also available to go in select locations. To view the menu and place an order, visit YardHouse.com.

