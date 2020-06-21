Best Father’s Day Riddles & Answers 2020

Happy Father’s Day 2020! Since many of us are still sheltering inside due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s a great day to find some fun Father’s Day riddles and share them online or with your family.

Note that we will be sharing the answers to the riddle immediately after each riddle. This is so you can share your favorites on social media later.

Best Father’s Day Riddles & Jokes

The best Father’s Day riddles are tricky riddles. Here’s a selection you might want to share today.

A father had twin boys, but they were born in different years and on different days. And no, they are not part of two sets. How is this possible?

Are you ready for the answer?

The answer is that one was born on December 31 at 11:59 p.m. and the other was born on January 1 at 12 a.m., according to Conservamom.

Here’s another riddle.

A father has 4 daughters. Each of his daughters has a brother. How many children does he have?

Are you ready for the answer?

The answer is 5 because each girl has the same brother.

This is the answer because we assume that the meaning of “each of his daughters has a brother” is that each of the daughters shares the same brother.

We could analyze this and make it a lot more complicated though, and say that the riddle never says they all have the same mother, therefore the dad could have more children than we realize. You can read the full analysis in Heavy’s story here.

Some riddles are more like dad jokes, but they’re a lot of fun.

What does your dad answer when you ask him what the movie he’s watching is about?

Ready for the answer?

“It’s about 2 hours.”

Here’s another dad joke:

After you’ve woken up in the car and your father has been driving for a long distance, what does he say when you ask him where your are?

Ready for the answer?

“In the car.”

Here’s another riddle about moms and dads, but this one isn’t quite so family-friendly. It’s shared here.

A mother is 21 years older than her child. In exactly 6 years from now, the mother will be exactly 5 times as old as the child. Where’s the father?

Ready for the answer?

The father is on top of the mother (or some other version of that), according to this Quora discussion. That’s because when you do all the algebra, you’ll discover that the child’s current age has to be -9 months, meaning the child was just now conceived. That’s why it makes any sense at all that we would know where the father is in the context of this riddle. You can see the full math on the Quora discussion here. There’s a funny side conversation about how artificial insemination would throw the whole riddle off, so beware that if you share this riddle, you might get some people arguing for that angle.

Here’s another one:

Someone’s father has 4 sons, North, West, and South. What is the name of the fourth son?

Ready for the answer?

The answer is Someone, of course! It’s a trick to make you think that Someone isn’t an actual name. You’re supposed to be misled into thinking the name is East. But it’s actually Someone.

Here’s another:

When my father was 31 I was 8. Now he is twice as old as me. How old am I?

Ready for the answer?

The answer is 23.

A similar one goes like this:

Riddle me this…. John has 5 children.

The 1st kid is named January.

2nd kid is February.

His 3rd is called March.

4th is April.

What is the name of the 5th.

Ready for the answer?

The answer is that John’s fifth child is named “What.”

Here’s another that’s a lot more complicated:

Malcolm is the number of weeks of his father’s age treated as days and his grandfather’s age in months. All three of their ages add up to 120 years. How old is Malcolm, his father and his grandfather?

Ready for the answer?

Malcolm is 6, his dad is 42, and his grandfather is 72.

Riddles and Answers explains that if his father is 42, then 42 days = 6 weeks, which would make Malcolm 6. If his grandfather is 72, then 72 months = 6 years, which is also Malcolm’s age. 72+42+6=120.

And last but not least, one more from Riddles and Answers.

There are 2 fathers and 2 sons going on a fishing trip. Every person catches one fish. In total, there were only 3 fish. How is that so?

Ready for the answer?

The three who went fishing were a grandfather, his son, and his grandson.

