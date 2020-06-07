Grease’ Movie Songs & Soundtrack List

Tonight CBS is airing Grease for a Sunday night sing-a-long. The 1978 film is still one of the highest-grossing musicals of all-time and songs from the soundtrack are still recognized throughout the world today.

Grease is a musical romantic comedy that was written by Bronte Woodard and directed by Randal Kleiser. The film portrays the lives and love of teenagers Danny Zuko, played by John Travolta, and Sandy Olsson, played by Olivia Newton-John.

The soundtrack features songs by John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John as well as songs by the rock and roll revival group Sha Na Na and a song by Barry Gibb that is sung by Franki Valli.

‘Grease’ Motion Picture Original Soundtrack Song List

The Grease soundtrack is made up of 24 songs, and the CD version had all the original songs. There was later a single-disc bonus CD released with just sing-a-long versions in 2003.

The soundtrack contains the following songs:

“Grease” – Frankie Valli

“Summer Nights” – John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John

“Hopelessly Devoted to You” – Olivia Newton-John

“You’re the One That I Want” – Olivia Newton John and John Travolta

“Sandy” – John Travolta

“Beauty School Dropout” – Frankie Avalon

“Look at Me, I’m Sandra Dee” – Stockard Channing, Didi Conn, Dinah Manoff and Jamie Donnelly

“Greased Lightnin” – John Travolta, Jeff Conaway

“It’s Raining on Prom Night” – Cindy Bullens

“Alone at a Drive-In Movie” – Instrumental

“Blue Moon” – Sha-Na-Na

“Rock n’ Roll Is Here to Stay” – Sha-Na-Na

“Those Magic Changes” – Sha-Na-Na

“Hound Dog” – Sha-Na-Na

“Born to Hand Jive” – Sha-Na-Na

“Tears on My Pillow” – Sha-Na-Na

“Mooning” – Louis St. Louis and Cindy Bullens

“Freddy, My Love” – Cindy Bullens

“Rock n’ Roll Party Queen” – Louis St. Louis

“There Are Worse Things I Could Do” – Stockard Channing”

“Look at Me, I’m Sandra Dee (Reprise)” – Olivia Newton-John

“We Go Together” – John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John

“Love is a Many Splendored Thing (Instrumental)”

“Grease (Reprise)”

The soundtrack was released two months before the movie came out, and as with most musicals at the time, the vocals were recorded during an entirely different soundtrack session before the filming of the movie.

Notably, two songs that were in the broadway show, “Shakin’ at the High School Hop” and “All Choked Up” were left out of the film and soundtrack. “You’re the One That I Want,” instead took the place of “All Choked Up.”

Some Songs Were Nominated for Awards

Grease was released on June 16, 1978, and the soundtrack album ended in 1978 as the second-best-selling album of the year in the U.S. behind the soundtrack of Saturday Night Fever.

The soundtrack also earned the film its only Oscar nomination for “Hopelessly Devoted to You.” The song lost the Academy Award for Best Original Song to Donna Summer’s “Last Dance” from Thank God It’s Friday.

The most successful songs from the Grease soundtrack turned out to be the ones that were written specifically for the film rather than taken from the Broadway show. Both “Grease” and “You’re The One That I Want” were Billboard number-one hits.

As of 2011, “You’re the One That I Want” and “Summer Nights” were still among the 20 best-selling singles of all-time in the UK.

The album has sold over 6 million copies since 1991 and had sold 8 million between 1978 and 1984.

