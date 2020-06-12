Gucci Mane Says He’s Leaving ‘Polite Racist’ Atlantic Records in Tweet

Rapper Gucci Mane announced on Twitter that he’s leaving Atlantic Records, calling the label “polite racist.”

The artist announced the news in a tweet posted on June 11, 2020, which read, “Leaving #AtlanticRecords July 3rd these crackers polite racist #SoIcySummer.”

Gucci Mane then retweeted several comments responding to his tweet such as, “Gucci calling out Atlantic records for being ‘polite racist.’ It’s about time men start speaking on injustices, too.” That remark came from music publicist Nicholas Liddle.

Leaving #AtlanticRecords July 3rd these crackers polite racist #SoIcySummer🖤🙏🏿🥶 — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) June 12, 2020

For days, Gucci main has been tweeting comments like, “FIGHT THE POWER” and “I lead by example” and “Go harder no excuses!” and “Actions speak louder than words.”

The Atlanta-based Gucci Mane has 8.7 million Twitter followers. Atlantic Records had not posted a response in the hour after the tweet.

In June, Gucci Mane wrote, “All artists let’s go on strike f*ck these racist as* labels burn them down too. #BlackLivesmatter #BlackExecMatter f*ck these crackers????”

@gucci1017 wants all artists to go on strike and says ”F*ck these racist ass labels burn them down too.” — y'all agree with Gucci? pic.twitter.com/jJeCnVnQMg — No Jumper (@nojumper) June 12, 2020

His Instagram page has been focused on new artist creation and wads of cash.

Gucci Mane Is Considered a ‘Founding Father of Trap Music’

According to NPR, Gucci Mane is “a founding father of trap music,” and has been a force in the music industry since 2001. His first underground release was called Str8 Drop Records Presents Gucci Mane La Flare. He followed that with “dozens of mixtapes, singles, collaborations and eight studio albums,” NPR reported.

He grew up in Atlanta, Georgia as Radric Davis. He dealt drugs, ended up in prison on a firearms charge, wrote a book, and started rapping. “Trap, by definition, is a hustle or a spot or the act of just grinding. When I came up, trap was crumbling,” he told NPR. “Trap meant that you was in a drug infested place, neighborhood, house. The music was about that lifestyle, anything pertaining to that lifestyle. But right now, it’s broad; it’s kind of like hard hitting beats, and just talking about the drug culture.”

Gucci Mane also spoke about his upbringing to the Undefeated. “I would tell my young self, ‘Hey, Gucci, you got an amazing future ahead of you. You’re a fascinating person. You’re going to be one of the most remarkable people to ever walk the face of the earth,’” he said to the site. “So with that being said, you gotta conduct yourself with class, you gotta conduct yourself professionally, because the world is going to watch you and the world is going to imitate you.”

According to his IMDB profile, “The Appeal: Georgia’s Most Wanted was released in 2010, and is his highest charting album so far.” He’s married to Keyshia Ka’oir.

People responded on Twitter To Gucci Mane’s tweet. Some people criticized his use of the word “cracker.” Here are some of the responses:

“Black people can take our talents & culture elsewhere!”

“Gucci Mane dissing Atlantic? But like after how many projects he gave them?”

“Good! Cuz we need the old Gucci, the no limit Gucci, the one who only followed his rules Gucci, the raw Gucci, the streets Gucci, the one who didn’t care to fit in Gucci, the 2005 Gucci.”

