Hallmark’s ‘Country at Heart’ Postponed & Not Airing June 6

Hallmark’s new movie Country at Heart was supposed to premiere tonight, June 6, 2020. However, another movie, In the Key of Love, is airing instead. It’s not clear at this time when we’ll finally get to see Country at Heart, but Hallmark has said it could be later this summer.

Hallmark’s Facebook Replies Indicate the Movie Might Air Sometime This Summer

The rescheduling of Country at Heart seems to be a last-minute-decision that was made just a couple of days before the movie was scheduled to premiere. Neither starring actor has mentioned the delay on Twitter or Instagram.

Rick Garman, the screenwriter for the movie, confirmed on Twitter that the movie was removed from the lineup.

He responded to another question, writing: “The premiere has been postponed. It will not be on this Saturday. A new date has not been set yet.”

In a Facebook post, he said there was a chance it might air in August, but there’s no official date yet.

Although Hallmark hasn’t made an official statement about the movie in a standalone post, you can find hints about what happened in the Hallmark Facebook page’s replies to questions on older posts.

On Friday, the Hallmark Facebook page was posting this in reply to questions: “Unfortunately, we had to reschedule our movie and promise to let you know when we will premiere it later this summer.”

Hallmark responded to another comment, writing: “We are changing the time of Country at Heart to later this summer, thanks!”

As recently as June 1, Hallmark was still advertising the movie on social media.

Hallmark’s Country at Heart webpage no longer has a listing for when the movie might air. TV Guide lists In the Key of Love airing instead. In the Key of Love has been available on Hallmark’s streaming service, Hallmark Now, since August. It was originally supposed to air on The Hallmark Channel on June 29, 2019, but the movie was removed from the schedule.

Now the same thing has happened with Country at Heart. But this isn’t the first time for this movie. It was originally on the Fall 2019 lineup and it was removed then too.

@hallmarkchannel what's going on why did #CountryatHeart disappear from this Saturday's schedule? This is the 2nd time this has happened! #hallmarkies — Ann Scott (@awscott21) June 4, 2020

The description for the movie reads: “A struggling country singer meets a Nashville songwriter in need of inspiration. Teaming up to write a song, their work gets complicated but results in both a hit song…and true love.” The movie stars Jessy Schram, Niall Matter, and Lucas Bryant.

Many have taken to Twitter to share their disappointment that the movie is now gone. One person wrote: “Why was this removed? I have been so looking forward to seeing this! Now we get more reruns!”

Why was this removed? I have been so looking forward to seeing this! Now we get more reruns! #CountryAtHeart @hallmarkchannel @niallmatter @jschramer https://t.co/NF1LnopY81 — karen kay (@kkay59) June 5, 2020

Another wrote: “What happened to the new movie every Saturday night in June? Been looking forward to #CountryAtHeart and now it’s not on the schedule!”

@hallmarkchannel What happened to the new movie every Saturday night in June? Been looking forward to #CountryAtHeart and now it’s not on the schedule! 😔 pic.twitter.com/3QIXhmHT7w — Amy Parker (@aims6567) June 5, 2020

And here’s another tweet from a disappointed fan.

What the heck, Hallmark?? I just read you pulled this movie AGAIN!!! @dmbfandiane 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/OIEUsOib4z — Dianne (that woman from Michigan) Brubaker (@diannebee) June 4, 2020

You can still listen to interviews with the cast that were recorded when the movie was on the schedule.

This interview was done before #countryatheart was originally going to air so has lots of fun insight into the film https://t.co/CCPxlRt0w7 — Hallmarkies Podcast (@HallmarkiesPod) June 1, 2020

The movie’s listing has also been removed from Hallmark’s media press site.

Heavy has reached out to Hallmark for more details about why Country at Heart was removed from the schedule.

