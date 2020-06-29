Hannah Ferrier Reveals Why She Does Not Go Clubbing With Charter Guests

The yachting season is officially in full swing on Below Deck Mediterranean, and this season will be the last for Hannah Ferrier, chief stew on The Wellington.

Guests make all kinds of requests of the stewardesses on yachts, and there aren’t too many that will be denied, as long as they’re within reason. Hannah Ferrier, however, told Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: @ Home the one request that she wouldn’t honor.

In the clip, host Andy Cohen asked Hannah and ex second stew Jessica More if guests have ever “forced you to attend a night at a club with them.” Both the women said they had been asked, but Hannah said she would not go.

Hannah Ferrier Does Not Go to Clubs With Guests

Both the stewards had been put in the position of having to go with guests before, and Andy asked if it was really fun or if it was more like “forced fun.”

“No, it’s horrible,” Hannah told him about the situation, telling a story about the time she worked in St. Tropez and her boss wanted her to go out with the charter guests.

She said she refused to go, but her guest still stood around for 45 minutes yelling at the captain to try to get Hannah to come out, but she said she wouldn’t go.

Hannah Will Not Return to ‘Below Deck’ Next Season

Hannah is done with yachting for the time being, and she will not be returning to Below Deck Med next season. Instead, she settled down in Australia and is expecting her first child.

She announced the pregnancy on Instagram, sharing a maternity photo with the caption, “You are already my favourite adventure.”

Ferrier shared another photo of her on the beach with her hand on her belly and thanked fans for all the warm wished, comments and messages.

“I am 5 months pregnant and due late October and literally keep bursting into tears sporadically from happiness!!!” she wrote. “It’s something I have wanted since I was a little girl and I really feel like all my dreams are coming true at once. Thank you guys so much for the love and support.”

When asked what she would do after the season, she said she wanted to settle down and have a child with her boyfriend. She has now permanently moved to Sydney, Australia.

“I have my partner and my dog and they bring me more happiness than anything in life has, so that’s good,” she said. “I’d just like to settle down, work in Sydney and hopefully have a rugrat or two.”

Now, she’s well on her way to that goal, as her first child is due in October.

While Ferrier told Entertainment Tonight that she quit the show, Page Six said a source has told them that she was fired. Either way, the 33-year-old said she’s done with the show.

“I think I’m probably done,” she told ET. “I learned when I first started yachting in my very early 20s, you know, I would see these women who were in their late 30s, 40s, sitting at a bar, getting wasted with 20-year-olds living in a tiny cabin, and I was like, I don’t want [that].”

