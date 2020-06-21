Harry Connick Jr’s Kids & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Harry Connick Jr. has been married for 26 years and has three daughters. His oldest child, Georgia Connick, is appearing with him on United We Sing: GRAMMY Salute To The Unsung Heroes.

Harry Connick Jr.’s dad is 94 years old, and his mom, Anita, died when he was only 13 years old from ovarian cancer. Connick Jr.’s wife, Jill Goodacre, had her own battle with cancer. She was diagnosed in 2012 and went into remission in 2017. The couple has three daughters. Georgia is the oldest, Kate Connick is a college student and fashion designer and Charlotte Connick is a high school student and actress.

Harry Connick Jr. and a star-studded crew will sing their thanks to the essential workers of the coronavirus pandemic tonight on United We Sing: A GRAMMY Salute To The Unsung Heroes. Read more about the CBS special here and read on to learn all about Harry Connick Jr.’s family.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Harry Connick Jr.’s Daughter, Georgia Connick, Joins Her Dad on United We Sing: A GRAMMY Salute To The Unsung Heroes

Harry Connick Jr.’s daughter, Georgia Connick, joined her dad for the filming of United We Sing: A GRAMMY Salute To The Unsung Heroes, which airs on CBS Sunday, June 21, 2020, at 8/7C. Georgia Connick is a filmmaker, according to a CBS press release. Harry Connick Jr. and Georgia Connick begin their journey at the family home in Connecticut, making stops at cities along the way and concluding in Connick Jr.’s hometown of New Orleans.

“At each stop, the father-daughter duo listens to the stories of essential workers in healthcare, food preparation, sanitation, law enforcement, trucking and more to honor their dedication and public service during this unique moment in history,” the CBS press release said.

Harry Connick Jr. and Georgia Connick will be joined by a star-studded cast, including Sandra Bullock, Drew Brees, Queen Latifah, Brad Pitt, Oprah Winfrey and Renée Zellweger. The cast will deliver surprise messages to the unsung heroes. In addition, there will be special performances by Jon Batiste, Harry Connick, Jr., Andra Day, John Fogerty, Jamie Foxx, Herbie Hancock, Cyndi Lauper, Little Big Town, Branford Marsalis, Wynton Marsalis, Dave Matthews, Tim McGraw, Rockin Dopsie, Irma Thomas and Trombone Shorty.

Georgia Tatum Connick is Connick’s oldest child. She is 24 years old and the daughter of Connick and his wife, Jill Goodacre.

2. Harry Connick Jr. & His Wife, Jill Goodacre, Share the Same Values, he Said in a Recent Interview

Harry Connick Jr. and his wife, Jill Goodacre, have been married for 26 years. They have three daughters, Georgia Tatum Connick, 24, Sarah Kate Connick, 22, and Charlotte Connick, 17. The family lives in New Canaan, Connecticut and in Connick Jr.’s hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana.

“I married my best friend and I married a woman who I look up to infinitely,” Connick Jr. told Us Weekly. “We have the same values so it’s easy for us to try and impart those on our children.”

Harry Connick Jr. and Jill Goodacre met in 1990. Two years later, they were engaged and two years after that, they were married on April 16, 1994. Connick Jr. shared their wedding photo on their 26th anniversary, along with a sweet message.

“i STILL can’t believe she said yes! april 16, 1994 – TWENTY-SIX years with my best friend… i’m the luckiest guy on 🌎 happy anniversary, jilly,” he wrote.

3. Harry Connick Jr. & His Wife, Jill Goodacre Have 3 Daughters, Ages 17, 22 and 24

Harry Connick Jr. and Jill Goodacre have three daughters. The oldest, Georgia Tatem Connick, is 24. Their middle daughter, Sarah Kate Connick, is 22, and their youngest daughter, Charlotte Connick, is 17, The family lives together in New Canaan, Connecticut and in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Kate Connick is a fashion designer and student. She studied at Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina for 18 months, then transferred to New York University’s Gallantin School of Individualized Study, according to WWD. She already has her own clothing company, Kate Connick Clothing, and also works as a model.

Charlotte Connick got an early start on an acting career, landing a role alongside Morgan Freeman in Dolphin Tale in 2011. She also appeared on her dad’s show, “Harry,” in 2016, according to her IMDB profile.

4. Jill Goodacre Had a 5-Year Battle With Breast Cancer Beginning in 2012

Jill Goodacre had a long and difficult battle with breast cancer, which began with the diagnosis in October, 2012. Jill Goodacre and Harry Connick Jr. discussed her battle with cancer on his show, “Harry,” five years to the date after she got the bad news.

“I’ll never forget it. It was one of the hardest days of my life,” she said.

She said she expected it would be a routine mammogram and she would carry on with her day.

“I thought I would just run out of there and go to lunch with my friends, like a regular mammogram. And I did the mammogram and they said, ‘Everything looks great,'” she recalled. “Then I was headed into my sonogram and they came back in and said, “Something looks a little funny.'”

She later got a phone call from her doctors saying she had cancer. The first person she called was her husband, who was working in New Orleans at the time.

“I remember what you said to me,” Harry Connick Jr. recalled. “I was working down there and I was waiting for the call and you were crying and you said, ‘I have it,’ and I lost it. “It was the worst feeling of helplessness I’ve ever had.”

Telling her three daughters was the most difficult part, Goodacre said on the show.

“That was the worst of all. Having the girls sit on my bed and telling them, they were so in shock, it was just devastating,” she said. “They cling more to me more now and it’s just really sweet. They’ve been so supportive, just amazing.”

Fortunately, Goodacre’s cancer was detected early, and she was able to avoid chemotherapy. She had two surgeries and underwent radiation before going into remission, Us Weekly reported.

5. Harry Connick Jr.’s Dad Is 94 & His Mom Died When He Was Just 13 from Cancer

Harry Connick Jr. was just 13 years old when his mom, Anita, died from ovarian cancer in 1981.

“It was extremely traumatic as you can imagine,” Connick Jr. told PEOPLE.

He said he still misses his mom, but described his 13 years with her as “profoundly influential years.”

“I can tell you that for a long time it was hard for me to enjoy things because I had this underlying feeling that it was going to end,” he said. “I think that’s a direct relationship to my world – [it] was incredible, I had my mother, and then all of a sudden she wasn’t there anymore.”

He said it was his dad, Harry Connick Sr., who stepped in and offered the support he was lacking with his mother’s death.

“And I think had it not been for my father and his incredible gifts as a father and unwavering support of me and my sister and my extended family’s support, I’m not so sure I could have gotten through it. It was unquestionably the hardest thing that’s ever happened to me before or since. You just take what you’re given and accept it with grace and try to move on with your life,” he said.

Harry Connick Jr.’s dad is 94 years old, and makes frequent appearances on his Instagram page.

He shared a decades-old photo of his dad to celebrate his birthday on March 27, 2020.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY, POP! my dad is 94 today 😃 this photo was taken in the early 50s in north africa… i wish i were this cool 😌. i love you, pop – you’re my hero,” he wrote.

Harry Connick Jr. and Harry Connick Sr. also participated in a “surprise duet” on Broadway. Harry Connick Sr. made an unexpected visit to his son and joined him to sing “You’d Be So Nice to Come Home To.”

