Hillary Scott, the Leading Lady of ‘Lady A.’: 5 Fast Facts You Need To Know

Hillary Scott is the co-lead singer of the country music group Lady A, recently renamed from Lady Antebellum. The multiple-Grammy-award-winning singer came from a family of musicians and watched her parents go on tour as a child.
Scott is also a songwriter, mother of three, and she is also married to the group’s drummer, Chris Tyrell, whom she first met in college.
Scott was part of the decision to recently change the name of the band from Lady Antebellum, due to its connections to slavery, which Scott said she is “embarrassed and regretful” about in an Instagram post.
Dear Fans, As a band, we have strived for our music to be a refuge…inclusive of all. We’ve watched and listened more than ever these last few weeks, and our hearts have been stirred with conviction, our eyes opened wide to the injustices, inequality and biases Black women and men have always faced and continue to face everyday. Now, blindspots we didn’t even know existed have been revealed. After much personal reflection, band discussion, prayer and many honest conversations with some of our closest Black friends and colleagues, we have decided to drop the word “antebellum” from our name and move forward as Lady A, the nickname our fans gave us almost from the start. When we set out together almost 14 years ago, we named our band after the southern “antebellum” style home where we took our first photos. As musicians, it reminded us of all the music born in the south that influenced us…Southern Rock, Blues, R&B, Gospel and of course Country. But we are regretful and embarrassed to say that we did not take into account the associations that weigh down this word referring to the period of history before The Civil War, which includes slavery. We are deeply sorry for the hurt this has caused and for anyone who has felt unsafe, unseen or unvalued. Causing pain was never our hearts’ intention, but it doesn’t change the fact that indeed, it did just that. So today, we speak up and make a change. We hope you will dig in and join us. We feel like we have been Awakened, but this is just one step. There are countless more that need to be taken. We want to do better. We are committed to examining our individual and collective impact and making the necessary changes to practice antiracism. We will continue to educate ourselves, have hard conversations and search the parts of our hearts that need pruning—to grow into better humans, better neighbors. Our next outward step will be a donation to the Equal Justice Initiative through LadyAID. Our prayer is that if we lead by example…with humility, love, empathy and action…we can be better allies to those suffering from spoken and unspoken injustices, while influencing our children & generations to come.
Scott Is An Award-Winning Country and Gospel Music Artist
Lady Antebellum was formed in 2006. Hillary Scott, now a winner of multiple Grammy awards and American Country Music Awards, was once rejected by American Idol judges and didn’t make it out of the first round, according to The Boot.
But Scott held onto her dream, working with fellow group members Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood to produce such hits as “Love Don’t Live Here,” “Need You Know,” “Bartender” and “Long Stretch of Love.” She has worked on eight albums from 2008-2019 and has also written and sung songs with such country music stars as Luke Bryan and Thomas Rhett.
Scott has won nine Grammy awards and she has been nominated for 15 Grammy’s. She and her family have also won two Grammy awards for music from the Gospel album she worked on with her family. Scott appeared on season 4 of The Voice as Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine’s mentor and she also returned to perform in front of an American Idol crowd.
Scott Has Two Tattoos
Scott has revealed that she has two tattoos. One tattoo is an ornately embellished treble clef symbol on the top of her right foot, likely a tribute to her strong family and lifelong connection to music.
She also has the number 14 tattooed on her right wrist which has two meanings. One meaning is related to the age difference between her and her sister and the other meaning is related to the age when she discovered how much she wanted to sing, according to what she told The Boot.
It is a special number to me. That is the age difference in me and my only sibling, me and my little sister. I want to be like her when I grow up; she’s very confident in who she is and her personality and she’s just amazing … And 14 is how old I was when I really felt called to sing and do this for a living, so it’s a constant reminder of being called to do this and the importance of that. Plus my little sister is with me all the time.
Ironically, in the year 2020, it has also been 14 years since the band was formed in 2006.
Scott Is Married to Chris Tyrell
Scott and Tyrell met in college before they met again during the opening act for Tim McGraw in 2010. The two began dating in July of that year and became engaged a year after dating. After filling in as Lady A’s drummer, Tyrell officially became a part of the band in 2011.
The song, “Just A Kiss,” is rumored to be about the couple. The song was written in collaboration with Dallas Davidson, the basis of which were things Davidson gleaned from being on the road with them and the four all working together. “Hillary was saying it’s cool to have ‘just a kiss’ goodnight rather than going all the way,” Davidson told Taste of Country.
The couple married January 7, 2012 in New York.
