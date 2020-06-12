Hillary Scott, the Leading Lady of ‘Lady A.’: 5 Fast Facts You Need To Know

Hillary Scott is the co-lead singer of the country music group Lady A, recently renamed from Lady Antebellum. The multiple-Grammy-award-winning singer came from a family of musicians and watched her parents go on tour as a child.

Scott is also a songwriter, mother of three, and she is also married to the group’s drummer, Chris Tyrell, whom she first met in college.

Scott was part of the decision to recently change the name of the band from Lady Antebellum, due to its connections to slavery, which Scott said she is “embarrassed and regretful” about in an Instagram post.

Here is what you need to know.

Scott Is An Award-Winning Country and Gospel Music Artist

Lady Antebellum – Bartender (Official Video)Check out the official music video for "Bartender" by Lady Antebellum Purchase Lady Antebellum’s latest music: http://umgn.us/LadyApurchase Stream the latest from Lady Antebellum: http://umgn.us/LadyAStream Sign up to receive email updates from Lady Antebellum: http://umgn.us/LadyAupdates Website: http://ladyantebellum.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ladyantebellum Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ladyantebellum Twitter: https://twitter.com/ladyantebellum Music video by Lady Antebellum performing Bartender. (C) 2014 Capitol Records Nashville Best of Lady Antebellum: https://goo.gl/ujn6KL Subscribe here: https://goo.gl/MLzZwo #LadyAntebellum #Bartender #Vevo #Country #VevoOfficial #OfficialMusicVideo 2014-06-19T21:00:02Z

Lady Antebellum was formed in 2006. Hillary Scott, now a winner of multiple Grammy awards and American Country Music Awards, was once rejected by American Idol judges and didn’t make it out of the first round, according to The Boot.

But Scott held onto her dream, working with fellow group members Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood to produce such hits as “Love Don’t Live Here,” “Need You Know,” “Bartender” and “Long Stretch of Love.” She has worked on eight albums from 2008-2019 and has also written and sung songs with such country music stars as Luke Bryan and Thomas Rhett.

Scott has won nine Grammy awards and she has been nominated for 15 Grammy’s. She and her family have also won two Grammy awards for music from the Gospel album she worked on with her family. Scott appeared on season 4 of The Voice as Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine’s mentor and she also returned to perform in front of an American Idol crowd.

Scott Has Two Tattoos

Scott has revealed that she has two tattoos. One tattoo is an ornately embellished treble clef symbol on the top of her right foot, likely a tribute to her strong family and lifelong connection to music.

She also has the number 14 tattooed on her right wrist which has two meanings. One meaning is related to the age difference between her and her sister and the other meaning is related to the age when she discovered how much she wanted to sing, according to what she told The Boot.

It is a special number to me. That is the age difference in me and my only sibling, me and my little sister. I want to be like her when I grow up; she’s very confident in who she is and her personality and she’s just amazing … And 14 is how old I was when I really felt called to sing and do this for a living, so it’s a constant reminder of being called to do this and the importance of that. Plus my little sister is with me all the time.

Ironically, in the year 2020, it has also been 14 years since the band was formed in 2006.

Scott Is Married to Chris Tyrell

Scott and Tyrell met in college before they met again during the opening act for Tim McGraw in 2010. The two began dating in July of that year and became engaged a year after dating. After filling in as Lady A’s drummer, Tyrell officially became a part of the band in 2011.

The song, “Just A Kiss,” is rumored to be about the couple. The song was written in collaboration with Dallas Davidson, the basis of which were things Davidson gleaned from being on the road with them and the four all working together. “Hillary was saying it’s cool to have ‘just a kiss’ goodnight rather than going all the way,” Davidson told Taste of Country.

The couple married January 7, 2012 in New York.

READ NEXT:

Kerri Rawson, the Daughter of Serial Killer BTK: 5 Fast Facts You Need To Know