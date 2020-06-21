Father’s Day at Home Depot & Lowe’s 2020: Are Stores Open?

Looking for great Father’s Day specials and ideas at Home Depot and Lowe’s for the 2020 holiday? These two stores offer great options for Father’s Day shopping. Here’s a look at the stores’ hours and specials for today.

Keep in mind that individual store hours and policies may vary because of the coronavirus pandemic. Some stores may be open for more limited hours in certain locations or have other policies in place for safety purposes. It’s best to check with your local store for specific policies.

Home Depot Hours & Father’s Day Specials

Home Depot stores are open for Father’s Day, but many are still closing early every day because of the coronavirus pandemic. In mid-March, Home Depot changed its hours to allow for restocking and sanitization due to the pandemic. Stores began closing every day at 6 p.m., with opening hours staying the same. However, many stores are now staying open every day until 8 p.m., with the hours they open varying by location.

To see the hours or contact information of the Home Depot nearest you, visit here.

You can see Home Depot’s Father’s Day specials here. Some great specials you might want to consider include a RYOBI 18-Volt 6-Tool Combo Kit with two batteries and a charger, a Nexgrill 4-burner propane gas grill, a Husky deep tool chest and mobile workbench, a DEWALT brushless cordless compact drill/impact combo kit, an ATOMIC 20-Volt MAX charger with bag and cordless drill, a Gorilla Ladder, a RIDGID wet/dry shop vacuum with fine dust filter, and more.

Home Depot is taking a number of measures to increase safety. They are promoting social distancing in the stores and limiting the number of customers inside at once. They are also expanding benefits for associates. They’re also adding Plexiglass shields to help customers and associates social distance and providing non-medical face coverings and gloves to associates.

Lowe’s Hours & Father’s Day Specials

Many Lowe’s locations are still operation from 6 or 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. due to the coronavirus pandemic (although some may close earlier.) Hours can vary by location. To see the hours or contact information of the Lowe’s nearest you, visit here.

You can see all of Lowe’s Father’s Day specials here. Some great gift ideas include fire pits, a Char-Broil stainless 4-burner liquid propane gas grill, cordless drills, a Yeti insulated chest cooler, a Weber pellet grill, a John Deere riding mower if you want to go all out, an Amazon Echo, a Yeti Rambler to go with the cooler, a 200-piece tool set by Kobalt, a Greenworks Pro cold water electric pressure washer, or a Google Home Assistant.

On May 5, the store shared that they have enhanced social distancing protocols with dedicated ambassadors responsible for monitoring customer flow in garden centers and front-end areas. They’ve developed an app to monitor store occupancy, implemented nationwide curbside pickup, installed Plexiglass shields at points of sale, increased cleaning shifts with third-parties, and more. On May 4, The Charlotte Observer reported that Lowe’s was requiring employees to wear masks.

