Jamie & Beth on COVID-19: How the MAFS Couple is Coping in Quarantine

Jamie Thompson and Elizabeth Bice, stars of the hit Lifetime series Married at First Sight, are still together today and currently featured on the miniseries Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam, where they’ve been giving viewers an inside look into their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the reality stars are still happily married today, they’ve faced plenty of hardships during the coronavirus shutdown. However, they’ve also grown closer in quarantine, and were able to bond by finding new hobbies and spending more time together. Jamie and Beth opened up about their experiences in isolation during an exclusive interview with Heavy, which includes some insight into their lives today.

The reality stars also have some advice for future participants on the show and shared their own experiences with the MAFS experiment with Heavy. Keep reading for details on Heavy’s exclusive interview with Jamie and Beth ahead of Wednesday’s episode of Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam:

Quarantine Brought Beth & Jamie Closer Together, Although They Missed Their Families Greatly

Although Beth and Jamie missed seeing their families while they were stuck in quarantine, Beth feels like their relationship grew stronger as they spent more time together and were able to just focus on their marriage and being with one another.

“The Covid-19 has honestly made our marriage stronger,” the stars shared with Heavy. “It’s been very cool to just be with each other. We literally filmed a show and then a few short months later moved across county and started new adventures. This time has been nice to enjoy just each other with no FOMO.”

Beth also added, “The one thing we struggle with is missing our families. That has probably hurt the worst. Both of our families had trips out here to visit us and that all ended March 13 2020.”

The Reality Stars Found New Hobbies During the Shutdown & Spent a Lot of Time Cooking & Dancing Together

When it comes to keeping the romance alive in isolation, Beth and Jamie found a few new hobbies to do together, including biking around the Bay and exploring the city. “We have picked up some fun hobbies. We started riding bikes. That has been the coolest way to see the Bay,” they shared with Heavy, adding, “We are like teenagers bopping around the city. This has brought us closer together. We try to keep the news limited and really just focus on ourselves and trying to be better every day.”

As for date night activities, cooking new, exciting meals and dancing around the kitchen is a favorite hobby of theirs. Apparently Jamie has some pretty sweet dance moves in the kitchen!

“Our favorite at home date is going to sound so lame,” Beth shared. “It’s really just getting in the kitchen and cooking together. It’s something we both enjoy. Jamie has quite the dance moves in the kitchen too. Then we love to wrap dinner up talk for a little bit or take the dogs on a walk. Maybe watch a movie. Sounds so lame we know but this is life right now.”

Allowing Viewers an Inside Look Into Their Lives & Marriage Has Been Rewarding & They Love Connecting With Fans

Jamie and Beth had no problems opening their hearts and their homes to strangers when they signed up for a reality television show. Both stars enjoy sharing their lives with fans and have no issues giving viewers a raw, intimate look into their marriage.

“We are really open to fans,” Beth told Heavy. “We know there is a lot of criticism about our lives but there is also a lot of positive things … this show has helped with people’s relationships. So the way we see it is, if we get two people that hate us and two people that we have helped then it’s totally worth opening our life up.” She added, “It has been easier to show this part of our life. However we wanted to be as raw as possible and we do have a few moments where we do have some heated moments.”

The reality stars signed up for the MAFS experiment to find a spouse, not to become famous, so the additional exposure from being on the show didn’t really resonate with Jamie and Beth at first. Beth told Heavy that their lives have definitely changed, but in a positive way that’s allowed them to connect with fans from all over the world.

“Yes, absolutely our lives have changed,” the stars shared with Heavy. “I think things really hit us about the show when we traveled to Costa Rica. We were in a small restaurant in Quepos and someone recognized us there. That’s when we realized ‘oh wow we really were on a reality show.’ Neither one of us went in to this for TV, we went in for the experience and we overlooked this part of fame. It really opened our eyes to how big the show really is and how much people love it! We are just glad we have encountered the most genuine people from this experience.”

Jamie & Beth Recommend Trusting in the Experience & Not Having Expectations if Applying to be on the Show

For potential applicants considering applying to be on the show, both reality stars recommend letting the universe “do it’s thing,” to trust in the experience, and to not have any expectations, or you risk setting yourself up for failure. Whether you find the love of your life or just a lifelong friend or two, the MAFS experiment is well worth the risk, according to Jamie and Beth.

“Married at First Sight is a beautiful experience,” they shared. “If you find love or not you will find life long friends. We wouldn’t change anything about it. Our advice to future applicants is, let the universe do its thing. You were brought in to that experience in life for a reason. Embrace and love it because we promise you it will change your life!”

Despite the challenge of marrying a complete stranger on camera and sharing the story with millions of people, Jamie and Beth promise that things get easier after the cameras stop rolling, if you can just make it through the first eight weeks. Beth said it was “wild to watch yourself go through that process,” but it’s worth it to find your soulmate.

“Life has become a lot easier since the cameras stopped,” she added. “We have learned so much about each other and every day we just keep loving each other more. When we first met that had to be one of the most stressful times of your life. Yet you find love in that time and it can only get better at that point.”

Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. You can find updates on the current cast members and more MAFS coverage here.

