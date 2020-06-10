Jas Waters Dies: ‘This Is Us’ Writer Dead at 39

Jas Waters, a writer on This Is Us and Jim Carrey’s Kidding and a celebrated journalist and broadcaster has died at the age of 39. In her career, Waters went by the nickname, JasFly.

Waters was born Jasmine Waters in Evanston, Illinois. At the time of her passing, she was living and working in Los Angeles. During her career, Waters worked for VH-1, Comedy Central and Showtime, according to her LinkedIn page. Waters was a graduate of Columbia College Chicago. On her LinkedIn page, Waters said that her philosophy on life was, “You can have anything you’re willing to work for.”

Waters’ passing was confirmed by friend and fellow-writer, Sade Sellers.

Waters Said in 2013 That Her Favorite Interview Was the One She Conducted With Rapper Jeezy

Waters told Ebony magazine in a 2013 interview that she was a “non-conformist.” Waters said, “Even as a kid, if you told me to go left, I’m just going to go right.” During that interview, Waters spoke about her freelance journalism work. Waters said that she has interviewed figures as diverse as Warren Buffett and Jay-Z.

Waters said that her favorite interview was the one she conducted with rapper Jeezy. Waters described herself as being “super proud” of the piece because the pair “talked about love.” Waters added that the interview was supposed to be done in person but due to logistical problems, it was done over the phone. Waters said:

So by the time we got on the phone, we were both just a little like “What’s gonna happen here?” I knew I was speaking to a female audience, and I’m like “This is Jeezy,” he’s not necessarily known for being the most tender of guys. And I said to him, “I wanna talk to you about love.” He was just like, “Well, what about love?” … He was so great and responsive and he was very honest and he was very much himself. It was a great moment for me, because you didn’t expect that from him.

