Jenna Marbles Explains Why She’s Quitting YouTube, Apologizes for Problematic Content in Emotional Video

Jenna “Jenna Marbles” Mourey has been a fixture on YouTube for nearly as long as the site has existed, and her content has involved over time. The YouTuber has over 20 million subscribers on her channel, and has now said she will no longer be uploading on the platform.

In an emotional video, Jenna Marbles, 33, apologized for many of her videos, showing clips of videos she has since privated on the platform. The videos included her appearing as Nikki Minaj in what she called blackface and also her popular playlist of videos regarding what girls do versus what boys do.

“I just don’t want content in the world that just doesn’t make sense. It just doesn’t make sense, it can be harmful, and I don’t want it there,” she said.

In the opening of the video, Marbles said that she has received tweets that make her uncomfortable, calling her an “unproblematic queen.” She said she’s just a person, and she has done many problematic things in the past.

“That being said, I privated a lot of my old content. I don’t want to hurt anyone, I don’t want to offend anyone. I don’t,” she said, nearing tears. “In case you guys haven’t noticed, there’s no sponsors on this channel, I’m not trying to sell you anything.”

She said she’s just on the platform to have a good time, but is no longer having a good time, and she thinks other people aren’t having a good time either.

“For now, I don’t… I just can’t exist on this channel,” she said. “Hopefully I’ve taken down anything that would upset someone and I hope you know that that’s just not my intent, that’s not what I ever set out to do, to hurt anyone’s feelings or make anyone feel bad.”

She Does Not Know if She Will Be Gone Forever

In the video, the YouTuber said she doesn’t know if she will be gone from the channel forever, but she believes that she will be gone for some time.

“I think I’m just gonna move on from this channel for now,” she said. “I don’t know if that’s forever, I don’t know how long it’s gonna be. I just want to make sure that the things that I put into the world are not hurting anyone. And, yeah, I’m just gonna stop. For now, or forever, I don’t know.”

She said she will be taking the video down at some point because it’s embarrassing, but she wanted to let her subscribers know that she’s leaving the platform and thank them for their support.

She also said she would be holding herself accountable for the content she’s put out in the past, saying that it’s hurtful and hard to do.

Marbles has been uploading on YouTube consistently since at least 2010. She started her career with Barstool Sports, but left the publication in 2011.

Marbles has also released a brand of dog toys called Kermie Worm & Mr. Marbles, with the toys’ appearance being based on her dogs. She has been in a relationship with YouTuber Julien Solomita since 2013.

