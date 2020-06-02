Jennifer Dulos’ Kids & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jennifer Farber Dulos went missing on May 29, 2019 from New Canaan, Connecticut. As part of their Nine at Nine series, the ID channel is airing Vanished in New Canaan: An ID Mystery to further investigate Dulos’ disappearance.

The show will detail everything known about Dulos’s disappearance including information on her relationship with her estranged husband Fotis.

Dulos was last seen on May 29, 2019 when she was dropping her children off at school. She had a doctor’s appointment scheduled for later in the day in New York City, but she did not show up.

When police responded to her friends reported her missing, they found blood in the garage of her home and recovered other evidence. Her ex-husband has since been charged with her murder.

Here’s what you should know about Dulos’s kids and family:

1. Dulos Had Five Children

At the time of her disappearance, Dulos had five children, and they have since been reported to be “healthy and well” according to a family statement.

Around Thanksgiving in 2019, the family released a statement regarding the disappearance.

“We give thanks that Jennifer’s children are healthy and well. We give thanks that they share their mother’s deep sense of empathy and curiosity about the world around them,” the statement read. “And, as ever, we are deeply thankful to the New Canaan and Connecticut State police for their ongoing efforts to solve this case and bring those responsible to justice.”

2. Her Children Now Live With Their Grandmother

According to ABC News, all five of Dulos’s children are currently living with her mother, their grandmother, Gloria Farber.

In a statement released on May 22, 2020, the family spokesperson said that Dulos’ children are becoming more like their mother every day and they are healthy and well.

“They are safe and surrounded by love and support,” the statement said. “Gloria, their grandmother and guardian, is also healthy and well, for which we are so grateful during this precious time.”

3. Dulos’s Ex-Husband Was Charged With Murder

Dulos’s ex-husband, Fotis Dulos, was charged in connection with her murder in early 2020 but was released on a $6 million bond soon after.

Dulos’s girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder. She was also released but taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

According to ABC News, authorities allege that “Jennifer Dulos was killed at her home on May 24, 2019 between 8:05 a.m . and 10:25 a.m.” They believe she was bound with zip ties and put inside her own car.

4. The Children Were Able to Visit Their Father in the Hospital Before His Death

Fotis Dulos attempted suicide after he made bail, and he was placed on life support at a hospital following the attempt. NBC Connecticut reported that his children were able to visit him before he was taken off life support.

“Five children have lost both parents in the span of eight months. Our top priorities are ensuring their wellbeing and protecting their privacy. Understandably, they wished to say goodbye to their father, which we arranged with the assistance of hospital personnel,” Carrie Luft wrote in a statement.

Fotis died in January 2020. He maintained his innocence until the time of his death, including in a note found near him.

5. The Family Is Searching For Dulos’s Body to Get Closure

Luft’s most recent statement for the family was released just two days before the one-year anniversary of Dulos’s disappearance and detailed the wish for closure and answers in the murder of their family member.

“We miss Jennifer beyond words,” Luft said. “The ache of her absence doesn’t go away. Countless questions remain unanswered. The brutality and inhumanity of her death and disappearance continue to haunt us, without subsiding. But the earth keeps spinning, and somehow an entire year has elapsed.”

Tune in to the ID Channel on Monday, June 1 at 9 p.m. to watch the special on Jennifer Dulos’s disappearance.

