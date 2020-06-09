Jenny & Sumit Update on ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 2

Fans will get to see the latest update from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way stars Jenny and Sumit on Season 2 of the hit reality TV show. Last time viewers saw Jenny and Sumit, she was leaving India after she found out that Sumit had lied to her and was actually married to another woman.

He promised to get a divorce, but as of now, viewers don’t know if Sumit followed through on his promise. On Season 2, Jenny is heading back to India under the assumption that Sumit is going to be honest with her this time around.

Sumit Lied to Jenny About Being Married

Sumit, 30, has been lying to Jenny, 60, since the beginning of their seven-year relationship. They met online and he used a different man’s pictures when first talking to Jenny. He later came clean and revealed what he truly looked like. Since Jenny had already fallen in love with him, she decided to continue with the relationship and sold all her belongings so she could live with Sumit in India.

Things were good for a short time, until Sumit started leaving Jenny alone in her apartment, claiming he was staying at his parents’ house. Not only was he lying to Jenny, but he was also lying to his family, with it later being revealed he had gotten married two years ago after it was arranged by his family and never told Jenny.

Not only was Jenny shocked by the news, so were producers. Sumit’s in-laws reported him to the authorities and he faced going to prison for cheating on his wife.

Jenny was heartbroken to leave Sumit. “I had the best six months of my life and I don’t want anybody to think that I made the biggest mistake of my life because he made me happy,” she said, as noted by ScreenRant. “He’s a good guy… it’s not his fault.”

Jenny added: “He can’t go against his parents… Just everyone believe that we love each other because it’s true, true, true, we’re not lying to anybody.”

Did Sumit Get Divorced?

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CBJgoHoA7WN/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

For now, the biggest storyline leading into Season 2 will be if Sumit is actually divorced.

In an interview with TV Insider, Jenny revealed that she and Sumit never split–even when she left India and moved back to the U.S. “Of course I did leave India because I had to for two reasons: you know the first reason, and the second reason was because of my visa,” she said. “Our relationship never ended. We never broke up.”

“I knew that he was going to get his divorce so I just went back and waited for that to happen. So that’s pretty much what I was waiting on, for him to get his divorce,” Jenny added. “We’ve always loved each other very much.”

Jenny enjoys living in India, saying she fits in well with the culture. “I don’t argue and fight or complain about anything. I like India, I really do. I really like the culture, I like the way the people are,” she told TV Insider. “Everything in India I like, except of course arranged marriage! India as a country and as a people is a nice place.”

In an interview with Access, cited by Reality TV World, Jenny said she was traumatized after finding out that Sumit was secretly married. It wasn’t easy for her to watch Season 1. “Having to relive the whole part where he said he’s married, it upset me all over again. I get upset and start crying, and it’s not fun,” she said.

They had talked about the possibility of Sumit being forced into an arranged marriage. “He always said, ‘No, I’ll never let my parents enter me into a marriage.’ And unfortunately they use something here in India called ’emotional blackmail.’ And that’s what they did,” she explained to Access.

To find out what happens, don’t miss Season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way when it premieres Monday at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

READ NEXT: 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2 Cast Spoilers & Couples