Jessica & Austin on COVID-19: How the MAFS Couple is Coping in Quarantine

Jessica and Austin, stars of the hit reality series Married at First Sight, are still together today and stronger than ever, despite the hardships the couple has had to face during the COVID-19 pandemic. The reality stars opened up about their experiences in isolation during an exclusive interview with Heavy, which includes some insight into their lives today.

From sweet and simple date nights with candles and dinner, to at-home bourbon and wine tastings, Jessica and Austin have been attempting to keep the romance alive and focus on building their marriage in the midst of the coronavirus epidemic.

The reality stars also have some advice for future participants on the show and shared their own experiences with the MAFS experiment with Heavy. Keep reading for details on Heavy’s exclusive interview with Jessica and Austin ahead of a new episode of Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam:

Quarantine Has Brought Jessica & Austin Closed Together, Despite Jessica’s Long Hours at Work

Austin and Jessica had a relatively drama-free storyline throughout their season of the show, with just a few arguments regarding Austin’s work schedule. Jessica was worried about how much time Austin was going to be away from home while they were still trying to build a marriage and get to know one another, but that all came to a screeching halt with the COVID-19 virus.

Since the pandemic hit and everything shut down, Austin’s traveling work schedule has been put on hold and he’s been working from home, which gave the reality stars a bit more time together. Although Jessica has been working longer hours at the hospital, the reality stars have been able to to focus on building their relationship together, without long gaps away from one another.

“COVID-19 has been a little different for us,” the reality stars shared with Heavy. “Jess is working more hours and away at the hospital while Austin is no longer traveling and working from home, it’s like we have flipped roles. When we are home together we are finding fun ways to stay entertained in our apartment. The quarantine has been positive in allowing us the opportunities to have more quality time together since we can’t go out anywhere!”

They Enjoy Drinking Bourbon & Wine & Planning Dinner Dates, Complete With Take Out, Candles & Happy Hours With Friends

When it comes to romance in quarantine, Jessica and Austin enjoy planning dinner dates, cooking together and drinking bourbon and wine. The reality stars have also been building puzzles, video-chatting with friends (virtual happy hour!) and learning more about one another.

“Quarantine has definitely brought us closer together!” the MAFS stars explained. “We’re continuing to learn more about each other, we’re enjoying quality time together but also recognizing when time apart is needed. To stay busy during our time together we started working on a map puzzle and have been enjoying virtual happy hours and games with friends. We also enjoy binge watching shows together.”

They continued, “Our favorite at-home date night activities are enjoying bourbon or wine together while cooking or walking to our favorite local restaurants to pick up food to-go. It’s not fancy but we’ll light a candle and put the take out on our dishes and try to make it feel more like we are out!”

Jessica & Austin Didn’t Have Any Expectations When They Applied for MAFS

When it comes to their experience with the MAFS experiment, both reality stars explained that they had no expectations when they applied to be on the show. Both Jessica and Austin were just hoping to be as authentic as possible with whoever they were paired with, and they are both incredibly happy with the results.

“I tried not to set expectations going into the Married at First Sight experiment,” Jessica shared. “That was a lot of my problems in past relationships, I set expectations too high for myself and the other person. For MAFS I wanted to make sure I didn’t make past mistakes. And I can honestly say I am 100 percent satisfied with the way things turned out!”

Austin added, “I tried to not have expectations. The whole point of it was to be myself and that is what I did so I have no regrets. I am happily married so of course I am more than satisfied with how it turned out.”

When it comes to the difficulty of marrying a complete stranger, they were both surprised at how easy it ended up being for the two of them. “We were fortunate from the beginning, marriage was never really difficult for us,” they shared with Heavy. “With the cameras gone it did take away extra stress and anxiety and allowed us to do what we wanted and when we wanted! We didn’t have many issues with production but it is a lot more freeing to live our lives without them! But the challenging questions that we were asked we still try to do on our own to continue to grow and to continue to have open communication.”

The Reality Couple Suggests Being Open , Honest & Authentic if Applying to be on the Show

As for potential applicants considering Married at First Sight to find love, both stars recommend being open, honest and sharing as much of yourself with your partner as you can. Although it was a huge leap of faith for both of them, Jessica and Austin believe that honesty and openness is the key to a successful experience on the show.

“I was skeptical of the experiment at first,” Jessica explained. “The whole idea of marrying a complete stranger at first sight is crazy but I am so thankful that I did go through the process and took the leap. I would tell future applicants to be honest and open minded because you never know and it might actually work out!”

“The experience made me learn so much more about myself, not to mention my wife,” Austin shared. “I was confident with who I was as a person, so I knew I was ready for what challenges that were ahead of me. My only advice for future applicants is to be themselves, as simple as it sounds.”

As for how their lives have changed from the experiment and from the exposure of being on television, both Jessica and Austin are satisfied with the outcome. Jessica said that her experience on TV wasn’t what changed her life, it was meeting Austin and his family that really made a difference.

“I really don’t feel like my life has changed significantly from reality television. I would say my life changed for the better with gaining Austin and his family as my family!” Jessica shared, while Austin added, “Things have only gotten better. While not on reality TV we have been able to integrate our families a lot more which was really important for us. Going back to where Jess grew up meant a lot to both of us.”

