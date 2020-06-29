Jessica More Opens Up About Lack of Privacy on ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’

Bravo’s Below Deck Mediterranean is known for the drama between members of the crew and guests, and the reason the cameras catch so much of it is that those cameras are everywhere according to third stew Jessica More.

In an interview with In Touch Weekly, Jessica More revealed details from behind-the-scenes on The Wellington. In the interview, she said there are cameras everywhere.

The cameras are constantly rolling, meaning that the work on the yacht never stops, and the crew is always kept busy. They do get an “hour or two break” during the night, but More said that it was never really enough and the work was “exhausting.”

There Are Cameras Spread Throughout the Yacht

More said that there are cameras everywhere except in the bathroom. They can be “an actual cameraman” or “placed on the wall somewhere or propped up somewhere.” More said, “There’s zero privacy unless you’re going to the restroom.”

Because the cameras are always rolling, the work never stops for the crew, and they’re “running off of adrenaline the whole time.”

“The most challenging thing for me is going non-stop, literally,” More said. “I’m the type of person that needs my downtime to myself, so it was a challenge to constantly being on. It was a challenge to always have to be on.”

Nothing Prepared More For Being on ‘Below Deck’

Though More has worked in the yachting business for years, she said that nothing really prepared her for Below Deck, and the experience itself is not something you can study for.

“I had the experience,” she said. “I had been doing yachting for like three years but its one of those where you can never be prepared in time for a charter in 24 hours, whatever that time span is. So you just got to do what you got to do.”

She said that life on The Wellington isn’t really much different from other huge yachts, though. All yachts are stressful, she told Bravo.

“Listen, all yachts are stressful because you’re handling a chunk of money it feels like, and it’s always intense – the clients, the owners, the guests, whomever – they always want the best service and you want to provide that to them,” she said.

She added that there’s a whole level of fun where the guests and crew just want to have a good time.

More’s Instagram showcases her love of travel and the ocean. She’s often sharing photos of herself on a beach in swim attire or sipping a glass of wine in the sun. She previously shared a photo of a huge yacht, writing “Home is where the anchor drops.”

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

READ NEXT: Madison Beer Responds to Mia Khalifa’s Accusations of Setting “Unrealistic Beauty Standards”