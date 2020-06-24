Jim Edmonds Says Being Married to Meghan King Was ‘Abusive’

In a June 23, 2020, Instagram post, Jim Edmonds revealed that his marriage to former Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King Edmonds was “loveless and abusive.” The couple split in October 2019 after a five-year marriage, after the former St. Louis Cardinals star was accused of being unfaithful to wife Meghan King-Edmonds.

In the Instagram post, Jim Edmonds praised his new girlfriend, Kortnie O’Connor, showing off pictures of her. In the caption he wrote, “If it wasn’t for this girl, I don’t think I would be here right now. She showed up in my life just at the right time. Amazing that her taking a chance on a plus one weekend to Mexico pulled me out of my hole and changed my life forever. I was in such a dark place; one that I didn’t think could happen to me. I was going through hell ending a loveless and abusive relationship.”

Jim Edmonds continued, “The lies and accusations that followed the breakup only put me deeper into a funk. Along came this beautiful woman by chance, who lit up my world and brought me back to life. I’m very grateful for my amazing friends, children and this amazing woman for making me a better person and father. #reallife.”

The couple shares three children together: Aspen King Edmonds, Hart Edmonds, and Hayes Edmonds.