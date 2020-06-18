JoJo and Lil Twist Made Up After Fight on ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’

In recent episodes of We TV’s Growing Up Hip Hop leading up to the season finale, JoJo and Lil Twist have been fighting. The friends have since made up, and there are no hard feelings between the two.

According to the episode synopsis for tonight’s episode, “JoJo and Twist’s fight rages on and bursts into flames. Sam and Egypt threaten Tee Tee’s life-changing moment. Angela hits Bow with the burning question about their relationship until Bow spills that he has a secret surprise.”

JoJo and Twist have had their differences in the past, but when JoJo got pushed by Twist in a recent episode, he was caught off guard. Twist, however, still claims that he was disrespected by JoJo first.

JoJo and Twist Are Still Friends

The drama started before there were even microphones on the men when they were getting ready for filming for part of season 5. According to the men, they were talking and Twist felt that JoJo became disrespectful, so he pushed him. Then, JoJo pushed him back and Twist punched JoJo in the face.

They have since updated fans to let them know that they have made peace and they’re still friends.

“Brothers fight all the time!” Twist wrote, according to Urban Belle. “But be sure if u throwin the word ‘brother’ around u mean it.. Tonight you’ll be entertained, but me and bro good!! TUNE IN U DONT WANNA MISS THIS.”

Twist has promised that next season of the show will be “even crazier” since he “Finally got a platform to tell my side of the story.”

Cast Members of ‘GUHH’ Quit the Show After Season 5

The current season of GUHH has seen Master P, Romeo and Egypt Criss all leave the show.

“I can’t be a part of something like this,” Romeo said on the show earlier in the season after a tense meeting with the entire cast including his father, Master P. “I’m not a part of it. I’m walking away.”

Other cast members reacted, with Boogie being shocked, saying “Ro said he quit. I think it would have been more respectable if he did it by himself instead of bringing his daddy along.”

Romeo cited producers cutting and editing scenes in order to create drama and push false narratives, and he even shared a video of him talking arguing with producers that ultimately led to the decision he made about leaving the show.

On her Instagram, Egypt Criss announced that she was resigning from Growing Up Hip Hop, citing some of the same reasons Romeo and Master P talked about.

“I respect myself enough to walk away from anything that no longer serves me, grows me or makes me happy,” she wrote. “It’s time for me to rise from the ashes from being falsely represented by you, the people I love most, which is why I have decided to resign from Growing Up Hip Hop #itsbeenreal #allgoodthingsmustcometoanend #movingforward.”

READ NEXT: Romeo Miller Quits Growing Up Hip Hop