Josh Altman’s House: Where His Wife & Kids Call Home

Josh Altman is back for season 12 of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles on Bravo and one of the homes featured on the reality show is his own. Altman and wife Heather Bilyeu Altman purchased their Beverly Hills property in early 2018 and spent nearly two years on a massive renovation project. They moved in with their two children in late 2019.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Altmans Created an Open Floor Plan & Decked Out the Outdoor Living Space

Josh and Heather Altman explained to People that they purchased the house, which was originally built in the 1930s, because they felt it had good bones. But they immediately planned a complete redesign in order to make it their own. “It was a little bit of a challenge because it was dark and heavy, and we were looking for more of an East Coast, Hamptons-style house,” Josh Altman told the magazine.

The Altmans opened up their home to Bravo’s cameras in November 2019 to debut the changes, with Heather Altman explaining that the renovation took nearly two years to complete. The video she posted to Instagram begins with Heather standing at the massive island in the bright white kitchen, with what appears to be a farmhouse sink behind her. A breakfast table separates the kitchen from the family room.

The Altmans created more of an open floor plan by tearing down walls and existing doors. Heather Altman, who took the lead on the design, explained that one of the changes they made was to add accordion slider doors leading to the outdoor living and dining area. “We made it very homey, adding indoor couches so it’s very comfortable, and we spend a lot of time there enjoying the year-round beautiful weather of California,” she told People. The covered outdoor patio is outfitted with a dining table and chandelier, as well as a separate TV area. She added that the furniture was from Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams.

Daughter Lexi has a large bedroom that includes space for a built-in vanity, a couch, and, for good measure, a stuffed animal giraffe that stands to the ceiling. For the master bathroom, Heather Altman told People she decided to expand the space and built his-and-her closets. “I wanted to create a space that was peaceful, calm and comfortable, but also beautiful and elegant — not too masculine, not too feminine.” According to Realtor.com, the second-floor terrace overlooking the backyard is connected to the master bedroom.

The Beverly Hills property has a guest house that has been adapted into a space for Heather Altman’s mother. The backyard includes a pool, spa and cabana. Heather Altman’s brief video tour of the house was also included during an episode on her husband’s YouTube channel that featured Scott Disick.

The Beverly Hills Mansion Was One of Josh Altman’s Listings

Josh Altman knew about the Beverly Hills property for a long time before he and Heather decided to buy it. It was actually one of Altman’s listings that struggled to sell. The 6-bedroom house was on the market in April 2015 for nearly $7.5 million, according to the MLS. Altman and his brother Matt were listed as the agents on the property.

Altman joked to People that it was a bit “awkward” negotiating with his own client when he decided he wanted the property for himself. But considering that the house had not sold despite years on the market, Altman was able to negotiate a good deal, which closed in February 2018.

Altman paid $6.7 million for the mansion, according to the real estate website Dirt, about $800,000 less than the original asking price. The outlet noted that the home is located within walking distance of restaurants and shops. However, it could also get loud in the backyard because the property also sits a short distance from the busy Wilshire and Santa Monica Boulevard intersection.

Josh Altman Sold His Former House In the Hollywood Hills at a Loss

Josh Altman negotiated a deal for the Beverly Hills family home but he took a loss when it came time to sell his 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom house in the Hollywood Hills. A search of online records lists a company called “1844 Marcheeta Llc” as the owner of the property from 2016 to 2019. Records with the California Secretary of State website, which are freely available to the public, list Josh Altman as the manager of the company. A 2018 document listed the “type of business” as “rental property.”

Altman purchased the house in April 2016 for $6.2 million, which was a $500,00 discount off the list price from two months prior. He put the house back on the market in June 2019. The listing on the Altman Brothers website described the home as a “distinguished villa designed by Richard Landry” with “one of the most impressive city to ocean views imaginable boasting effortless indoor/outdoor flow from almost every room.”

According to Zillow, Altman originally listed the house for more than $7.8 million. But he dropped the price three times before accepting an offer of about $5.3 million in December 2019.

READ NEXT: Get to Know More About Josh Altman’s Kids & Family Here