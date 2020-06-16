Josh Altman’s Kids & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Josh Altman is one of the stars of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles on Bravo. The reality show is now in its 12th season and airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. Altman has been part of the cast since the fourth season.

Here’s what you need to know about Altman’s family and background:

1. Altman Met His Wife, Heather Bilyeu, While Filming MDLLA

Altman may not have met his now-wife, Heather Bilyeu Altman, if he hadn’t joined the Million Dollar Listing cast. They met on-camera during an open house hosted by fellow realtor Josh Flagg. Bilyeu was working with their castmate, Madison Hildebrand, as his assistant at the time. Hildebrand noticed that sparks were flying between Altman and Bilyeu and actually encouraged Altman to ask her on a date, Curbed LA wrote in a recap of the episode.

When Altman proposed to Bilyeu in 2013, he decided to pay homage to how they first met by popping the question at another listing with the cameras rolling. The location was the rooftop deck of a Beverly Hills house with stellar views of the city below. After gushing to Bilyeu about how much he loves her, Altman got down on one knee and asked Bilyeu if she would make him “the luckiest man in the world.” You can watch the proposal on Bravo’s website here.

The couple had to overcome a few hurdles before making it down the aisle. They called off their initial wedding as the stress of planning it drove both of them to the brink. Altman and Bilyeu ultimately decided to have an intimate ceremony and reception in Aspen, Colorado, in April 2016.

As for her life before Altman, Bilyeu grew up in Las Vegas. She told Focus magazine her mother encouraged her to pursue a career in real estate after high school. She sold residential houses in her hometown until a market crash prompted a move to Los Angeles. Bilyeu now works with her husband as part of the Altman Brothers team at Douglas Elliman.

2. Older Brother Matt Altman Began His Career as a Talent Agent Before Switching to Real Estate

Josh Altman’s business partner is his older brother, Matt Altman. He has made several appearances on MDLLA over the years, especially after the brothers decided to form the Altman Brothers team, but he is not a main cast member.

Matt Altman studied communications at the University of Colorado, where he also played on the football team. According to the 1999 roster, Altman was a placekicker on the team. After graduation, Altman moved to Los Angeles to work in the entertainment industry.

According to his Altman Brothers bio, Altman began his professional career as “one of the youngest talent agents in Hollywood.” He worked for firms including Creative Artist Agency and Gersh Agency. But after beginning a side hustle as a house flipper, Altman decided to reverse course and pursue real estate full-time. According to the California Department of Real Estate, Altman obtained his real estate license in 2009.

Altman is married to wife Johanna Sicat Altman. They welcomed fraternal twins, London and Ashton, in 2018. In May 2020, the couple announced they were expecting a third child and confirmed it was a boy. Altman told People magazine the pregnancy was unexpected. “We assumed that we couldn’t have children again without help, so this is the best surprise we could have imagined and hoped for.” He also joked in an Instagram post, “we’re finally outnumbered.”

3. Josh Altman’s Father Is a Doctor & His Parents Moved From Massachusetts to Colorado In 2007

Josh Altman and his brother were raised on the east coast but his parents have since relocated to Aspen, Colorado. Altman explained to Curbed that his parents, Alan and Judi Altman, fell in love with the area after visiting Matt at college. They purchased a vacation house in Aspen and eventually made it their permanent home.

According to property records in Pitkin County, Colorado, Judi and Alan Altman bought the house in Aspen in 2005 for $2.135 million. The home has more than 4,000 square feet of living space and sits on two acres of land. It has three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. The couple purchased the property using the name of a trust.

Alan Altman is still working as a doctor. According to his professional website, Altman is a “Consultative Gynecologist for Menopause and Sexual Dysfunction.” He practiced in Boston for more than 30 years and served as an assistant clinical professor at Harvard Medical School. Altman says he has continued to specialize in hormonal and post-menopausal care since moving to Aspen full-time in 2007.

Judith and Alan have actually appeared on Million Dollar Listing. They were featured on an episode in season nine, which chronicled the months before Josh Altman and Heather Bilyeu got married. In the clip, which is embedded above, Josh explained that another real estate agent had given him a low offer on a listing, and the other agent turned out to be Heather. That revelation prompted a laugh from Judi. She also asked the couple, “Do you think you guys can get this over with before the wedding?” Josh responded, “We’ll figure it out.”

4. Josh Altman was Raised In Newton, Massachusetts & Played Football at Syracuse

Judith and Alan Altman raised their two sons in Newton, Massachusetts, which is located a few miles west of downtown Boston. The family is Jewish and, according to the Jewish Journal, Altman celebrated a second Bar Mitzvah in Israel.

Altman graduated from Newton South High School in 1997, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He graduated from Syracuse University in 2001 and majored in speech communications. According to an Alumni in the Spotlight article, Altman was a kicker on the football team and played during both the Orange Bowl and the Fiesta Bowl.

Even after living on the west coast for nearly two decades, Altman says he is still devoted to east coast professional teams. He assured the Boston Herald in a 2012 interview, “I’m the biggest Patriots fan, and I love to give everybody a mouthful out here.” He added that he would always remain a Celtics fan as well. ” grew up going to Celtics games with my Uncle Marty. That’s when they were the original Bird, Parish and McHale.”

5. Josh Altman Has Long Talked About Wanting a Large Family & Now Has Two Children

Josh Altman has talked about his desire to have a large family for several years. After proposing to Heather Bilyeu in 2013, they spoke with Bravo about their future plans. Bilyeu confirmed at the time that they were on the same page about wanting to have children, but they differed about how many. “[Josh] wants five, maybe six kids, because he’d like to have a full soccer team,” Bilyeu explained. “Me on the other hand, I think maybe three max.”

The Altmans have come a long way since then. They are now the proud parents of two young children. Daughter Alexis Kerry was born in 2017. Bilyeu explained to People magazine in 2019 that their daughter has an “incredible” bedroom at their home in Beverly Hills. “We end up spending a lot of time in there, whether we’re curled up on the couch watching a movie or singing and dancing. She is a very lucky two year old.”

Their son, Ace David, was born in July 2019. Altman explained on social media that his son was named after an important ancestor. “Named after his great grandfather David Altman who came over to America from Russia when he was told to hold onto his sisters hand and not look back on the boat. Without a penny to his name, he got his first job pushing a push cart in NYC before saving enough money to move on and sell shoes. He worked his way to the top of every job he ever had. He eventually became very successful as a hard money lender. He was a genius. He was self made and worked for everything he had. That’s how Altman’s do it. And so will Ace.”

Altman commented on how the stay-at-home restrictions due to the coronavirus ended up being a blessing in disguise fr his family. He shared a photo with his daughter on May 28 and wrote in the caption, “My little giggler Lex. She’s getting so old so fast. 3 years went so quick. So happy I got to spend all this time at home with her.”

