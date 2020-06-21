Justin Bieber Accused of Sexual Assault By Two Women

Justin Bieber was accused of sexual assault by two women on Saturday night. One of the alleged victims, Danielle, shared her story of an alleged rape in 2014 from an anonymous account, while Kadi, who accused Bieber of rape in 2015, shared her story from her personal account.

After Danielle’s allegations against Bieber from a burner account went viral, Kadi shared her own story of alleged sexual assault with the “Sorry” singer, which she said took place in 2015. Kadi started off her message by writing, “I believe Danielle.”

Heavy has reached out to Kadi for comment but has not yet heard back. Bieber, 26, has not yet commented on the following accusations.

Kadi, an online influencer with 214,000 followers on Instagram wrote, “On May 4th 2015 evening, I went to meet and possibly get a picture with Justin just like any other beliebers when he is in New York. From waiting in the evening till early morning of May 5, 2015, in New York City, I met Mikey (Justin’s bodyguard) outside of the hotel. He found me attractive and gave me his phone number without taking mine.”

“Later, around 2:30 a.m., I was invited by Mikey Arana to Bieber’s hotel (Langham hotel) where there five girls, including myself… Arianna and three other boys – one of them was Kyle Massey and the other way his hairstylist named Florida, I believe.”

I believe Danielle, I am a victim of sexual assault by Justin Bieber too pic.twitter.com/AA0Y72xE1s — Kadi (@ItsnotKadi) June 21, 2020

According to Kadi, she hit off with Bieber after they starting conversing in French. “He asked me to come close, I started getting closer and he grabbed my hand and dragged/pulled me over to him… I went to the restroom and he came behind following me and locked the door which was on the left of the bedroom. I asked what’s going on why did he lock the door. He said, ‘I’ll tell you.'”

“He started kissing me, touching my body and caressing me. I asked him to stop and continued to say that I cannot have sex with anyone prior to marriage (traditional cultural thing) So Bieber started pushing me to the bed and have his body against mine.”

“He pinned me down, pulled my leggings down, and his shorts and penetrated me (which is considered a very bad thing unless by the husband.) It aggravated me and I pushed him and kicked him between the legs and run out the living room.”

Kadi said that she told her sister who then told her to keep quiet or else it would ruin her family’s reputation. But in 2017, Kadi tried to reach about her story to Arianna, a girl that was also in the hotel room that night, messages for which she posted on Twitter. She also shared her alleged text messages with Bieber’s bodyguard from that night.

Danielle’s Accuses Bieber of Sexual Assaulting Her in Austin During SXSW

My name is Danielle. On March 9, 2014, I was sexually assaulted by Justin Bieber. pic.twitter.com/zUX4HJewPn — d (@danielleglvn) June 21, 2020

Only choosing to go by the name Danielle, she said that in 2014, she and two friends were at Scooter Braun’s event at Banger’s Sausage House and Beer Garden on March 9, 2014, when Bieber showed up to sing a few songs. “A man then approached me and my friends and asked us if we would like to wai after the show to meet Justing. Of course, we said yes.”

Danielle said she and two of her friends then met up with Justin at the Four Seasons Hotel. “He took me to another room,” Danielle wrote. “Justin had made me agree to not say anything to anyone, or I could get in serious legal trouble.”

“He found my jeans, unbuttoned them, removed them, and started tracing my underwear with his fingers. My thoughts then started to roam around my head and I started to second guess myself… He then pulled my underwear down, grabbed the bed covers, and threw it over us. His body was on top of mine, skin-to-skin… He forced himself inside me.”

While Bieber has not yet commented on Danielle’s story, the singer was in Austin on March 9, 2014, and performed at Banger’s Sausage House and Beer Garden, as reported by CTV News.

There’s also a video of Bieber hanging out with his then on-again/off-again ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez in Austin on the evening of March 9, 2014.

