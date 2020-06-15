Kaitlyn Bristowe & Shawn Booth’s Split: Why Did They Break Up?

June 15’s special episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever! features former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season and search for love.

Fans of the show know that, in the end, she gave her final rose to Shawn Booth and the two walked away from The Bachelorette as an engaged couple; however, their relationship didn’t last. In November 2018, the two announced their split after over three years together.

In a joint statement, the reality stars told People, “After three incredible years, we have decided to go our separate ways. This difficult decision comes after thoughtful, respectful consideration. Even though we are parting as a couple, we’re very much committed to remaining friends. We have both evolved as people, which is taking us in different directions, but with the hope that we will continue to support each other in new ways. Due to the nature of how we met, our relationship has always been very public, and we have enjoyed sharing it with all of you, but we ask that you respect our decision and our privacy at this time.”

Their Break-Up Seemed to Be Motivated By Their Increasingly Busy Schedules & Time Spent Apart

Before they even confirmed their break-up, rumors that their engagement was on the rocks were already circulating. A source told E! News, “They technically live together, but they barely see or spend time together anymore. It’s been a rough couple of months for them and they’ve been trying to figure out their balance, but it just isn’t working.”

A second source agreed, adding, “He’s focused on the gym and building his business and she wants to be out and about. Their priorities are more different than they’ve ever been. They used to do everything together—both in personal and business. Now, a lot of their time is being spent apart.”

On her podcast, Bristowe acknowledged that the two were going through a difficult time in their relationship because of their developing (and divergent) schedules. She said, “We are both so busy and unfortunately that means that we are spending all of this time apart. If you’ve ever been a person who is running a successful brand or business and with someone who is doing the same, but in a different career path, you know that times can be tough. You’re both always away. You’re exhausted at the end of the day.” At the time, however, she seemed to be committed to making it work with Booth, adding “Sometimes the relationship isn’t being put first, but does that mean, ‘Oh, you call it quits?’ No.”

Bristowe Is Currently Dating ‘Bachelor Nation’ Alum Jason Tartick

Although Bristowe did not end up with her final pick as The Bachelorette, she did find love thanks to the Bachelor franchise. A few months after her split from Booth went public, she revealed that she had begun a relationship with Jason Tartick, a former Bachelorette contestant from Becca’s season. The to have been together for over a year now, and are currently living together through the quarantine.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Bristowe discussed her approach to returning to the dating scene. She said, “When I was with Shawn, I knew what I wanted and I knew what I deserved. I also knew I was happy on my own. I think that’s what made the transition out of the relationship into doing my own thing a little easier—I felt empowered. I was nervous to date again only because people follow me, and I didn’t know when it was too soon to share something.”

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever! airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.

READ NEXT: ‘Bachelor’ Alum Lesley Murphy Is Now Engaged