Kalani & Asuelu Update on 90 Day Fiancé: Where Are They Today?

Kalani and Asuelu, stars of the hit TLC series 90 Day Fiancé, are still together today and raising their two sons. The reality stars are featured on the newest season of Happily Ever After, which airs Sunday, June 14 at 8 p.m. ET, so fans will get a chance to catch up with the two today.

The 90 Day stars first met while Kalani was on vacation in Samoa; Asuelu worked at the resort where Kalani was staying and the two quickly hit it off. Kalani, an Orange County native, was raised Mormon and was taught to “save herself for marriage,” but she ended up losing her virginity to Asuelu while she was in Samoa. Kalani was 29 and Asuelu was 23 at the time.

Here’s what you need to know about Kalani and Asuelu ahead of the Season 5 premiere of Happily Ever After:

The Reality Stars Share Two Children Together – Oliver & Kennedy

Kalani and Asuelu share two children together – Oliver and Kennedy were born in 2018 and 2019 respectively and are 15 months apart in age. Kalani found out she was pregnant with Oliver shortly after visiting Asuelu for a second time in Samoa, and they shared the news of their second son’s birth on May 7, 2019.

“Our baby was worth the constractions,” Kalani wrote on Instagram, joking at the way Asuelu pronounces “contractions.” Kalani had a medicine-free birth with Kennedy, which was captured in a behind-the-scenes video on YouTube.

Kalani Lost Her Virginity to Asuelu & Conceived Oliver Shortly After

Their first son, Oliver, was conceived shortly after Kalani lost her virginity to Asuelu in Samoa. The reality star told People that despite the fact that she and Asuelu come from “completely different worlds,” she was very much in love with her Samoan beau when she decided to sleep with him.

“The first time I met Asuelu was when I was on vacation in Samoa. He was the activities director at the resort I was staying at,” she explained to People. “He kind of semi-stalked me around the resort, but it was really sweet. He’d watch after me when I was swimming in the pool or if I was walking around.” Kalani added, “Then one of the nights I saw him shirtless and I was like, ‘Okay, this could work.’ After my second visit to Samoa to see Asuelu, I felt like I found someone I loved and I wanted to experience [sex] with him. So we did the deed.”

