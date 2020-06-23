‘Siesta Key’: Are Kelsey and Garrett Still Together?

On tonight’s episode of MTV’s Siesta Key, Kelsey Owens questions Garrett Miller’s loyalty after a woman from his past appears. The couple does not appear to still be together today.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Garrett talked about his relationship with Kelsey on the current season of the show and referenced the “temptations” that were there for him during filming that hadn’t been there before.

Kelsey and Garrett are also no longer posting photos together on social media, which leads fans to believe that they are no longer together. The couple is notoriously on-again, off-again though, so it’s possible they will get back together at some point.

They Do Not Appear To Still Be Together Today

In the new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Garrett references their romance, saying that it’s at the “tippy top” of the up and down for the new season.

Chloe, who was also in on the interview, laughed when Garrett talked about the relationship. When asked why, she said, “I just know what he’s talking about and I think a lot of people are gonna be surprised by Garrett’s actions and not Kelsey’s.”

He said that there were a few different hurdles when it came to their relationship including jealousy on both sides. Chloe came to Kelsey’s defense, saying that she doesn’t believe Kelsey is right most of the time, but this season, she believes Kelsey is right for most of the season.

Garrett Said He and Kelsey are “Always Usually Friends” No Matter What Happens

Though they might not be together romantically anymore by the end of the season, Garrett made it clear that he and his ex are still friends and are still doing okay.

Kelsey shared a photo of the two of them together on June 23 ahead of the new episode, writing “Maybe you should’ve done a couples costume with someone else on tonight’s episode.”

Their co-star Madisson commented on the photo, writing “Hottest couple ever,” and Garrett commented on the photo of the couple in military costumes, writing “Shots fired.”

Chloe told Entertainment Tonight that Kelsey has known Garrett longer than she’s known anyone else on the cast, and they dated for a long period of time before Kelsey started working with Chloe.

“Whether or not together, they have a special bond when it comes to this crazy Siesta Key family,” she said. “and I think that’s always gonna show through.”

Fans think that the couple should be together, and whenever Kelsey or Garrett share photos of them together on Instagram, they’re flooded with comments about how they’re meant to be and hoping that they’ll be together forever.

Siesta Key airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV.

