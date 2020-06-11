Kevin Hart Makes Eye-Opening Claim About Money & Racism With Blacks [VIDEO]

Tuesday evening, Kevin Hart hosted a special live Zoom edition of his SiriusXM show, Straight From The Hart, on Laugh Out Loud Radio channel 96.

VideoVideo related to kevin hart makes eye-opening claim about money & racism with blacks 2020-06-11T18:00:26-04:00

During the program Kevin Hart and his co-hosts, The Plastic Cup Boyz, had an in-depth conversation about systemic racism and the challenges in building Black wealth. “Slavery is over but the concept that comes with slavery is not,” said Kevin Hart.

“We are positioned to be in last place. We’re positioned to always be at the bottom. …The opportunity within success is such a far f*cking reach for us. Coming out of where we come from, when you talk about debt, when you talk about lack of credit, when you talk about financial literacy, when you talk about just the know – having the knowhow to move forward. It’s just not given to us. And the reason why is because there’s a certain expectation of f*cking ‘they don’t need it because they’re fine there.’ And it’s been that way. “When it comes to business…when you start to ask – when you try to put yourself in a position to build wealth, it’s ‘whoa whoa whoa, what the f*ck are you doing? No, we can’t approve that.’ That’s when you get to see the racist side within the economy.”

Hart also spoke about the importance of spending money within the black community and how race plays a role in financial success. “None of the stuff in our community, where we spend money, is owned by us,” said Hart.

VideoVideo related to kevin hart makes eye-opening claim about money & racism with blacks 2020-06-11T18:00:26-04:00

“But we also don’t have the opportunity to have things in our community if we can’t get the business loans, if we can’t get the buildings, if we can’t get the f*cking financing…”

Kevin Hart is not just a comedian. He’s also a producer and actor who gained much success for his roles in films like Ride Along, Central Intelligence and Grudge Match.

He’s also put his money where his mouth is. According to a 2018 article by BBC, Hart stated that his charity “is about to do a lot more” after it awarded university scholarships to 18 students. The actor and comedian partnered with the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) to make a donation of $600,000.

Hart has the respect of his comedic peers.

On a recent episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast, comedian, D’Lai told me that Hart is quite likeable. “He just got an energy about him that makes people want to be around him and gravitate towards him,” said D’Lai.

He’s a fun person, man. You can just, even if you’ve never met him, you can feel it through his comedy, he’s a fun person. He’s special.”