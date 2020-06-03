Kristen Bell’s House and the Playboy Mansion Have Something in Common

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s house has been put on display during the COVID-19 quarantine because they have both been quite candid about their situation on social media and on TV. Ahead of the CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists of the Year Special airing Wednesday, June 3, here’s what we know about where the two actors call home with their daughters Lincoln and Delta.

Bell’s House Was Designed by the Playboy Mansion Architect

Bell and Shepard purchased their current home at the end of 2017. It’s a French Normandy style house that was designed by Arthur Kelly, who designed the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, Bell told Architectural Digest. The listing says it was built in 1922, features five bedrooms and five bathrooms and is located in the Laughlin Park area of Los Angeles.

Bell told Architectural Digest that the kitchen/living room area is the most important room of the house for them.

“Our kitchen and the living room is one big room, which was important to us when we bought a house,” said Bell. “Our house was getting tight. But the one thing we love about it is that it the kitchen and living room blend together, and we didn’t want to lose that, since the majority of time is spent there. It’s got a good flow. But I do really like to cook, and Amber convinced me to get a Lacanche stove in bone white. I’m very excited about learning to cook on a French stove. She somehow managed to find the perfect balance between an elegant kitchen [and] one that you can destroy while cooking. That’s the line I like to straddle.”

She also said Shepard let her take the lead on the interior design because she has “explained to him how important nesting is to [her].” She promised not to choose anything he hated, but she also said that if it had been left up to him, the house would have had “a lot of dark, scary wood. And a lot of microsuede.”

In a March 2020 interview with Katie Couric, the pair admitted that it’s been hard to be cooped up at home.

“We’re getting along good with the kids, and we’re getting along good with the adults we’re friends with, but this has been stressful for mama and dada,” admitted Shepard, with Bell adding, “We’ve been at each other’s throats real bad, real bad over the last couple [days].”

Bell Has Been Participating In All Sorts of Quarantine TV

In addition to the CMT special, which is paying tribute to “the most vital and inspirational Americans on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Bell has been involved in hosting Nickelodeon’s coronavirus town hall and appearing on The Real, Daily Pop and Couric’s talk show. On The Real on May 28, Bell admitted that it was tough for a while for them but things have calmed down.

“Things have settled down … I think resentments were building prior to the quarantine and we needed to have a therapy session … and quarantine hit and we were forced to be right up against each other and just have eyes on each other all the time. And we became — he was the most annoying person I’d ever seen on planet earth and I was the same to him.”

CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists of the Year Special airs Wednesday, June 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CMT, Paramount Network, POP TV, and TV Land.

