Did Kristen Doute Quit ‘Vanderpump Rules’? She Was Fired.

Part 2 of the Vanderpump Rules season 8 virtual reunion airs on Tuesday, June 9 on Bravo. Promo for the dramatic special features cast member Kristen Doute yelling “I’m gone” during a confrontation with her castmates, flipping off the cameras to suggest that she’s quitting the show. It does not seem that she ended up quitting, however, because just hours before the episode was scheduled to air, Bravo announced that they fired Doute from future seasons of Vanderpump Rules.

In a statement, the network told Variety, “Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules.” The move followed accusations that they participated in racist action, made by their former castmate Faith Stowers.

Doute Addressed Her Actions Against Stowers in an Instagram Post

On June 7, two days before she was fired by Bravo, Doute took to Instagram to make a statement about the controversy. In a post, she wrote:

“I have been taking some time to really process what I’ve been seeing, feeling and learning. And I need to address something specifically that happened a few years ago with my former castmate, Faith Stowers. Although, my actions were not racially driven, I am now completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement’s treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions could have been to her. It was never my intention to add to the injustice and inbalance. I’m ashamed, embarrassed, and incredibly sorry. I will do better. I have to do better.”

Doute has not publically commented on her firing since the statement was made by Bravo.

Stowers exposed those actions in an Instagram live video earlier this month “There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady. It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people. And they called the cops and said it was me. It was just funny, because they thought it was me because it was a black woman with a weave. So they just assumed it would be me, and they called the cops on me.”

Doute Spoke Out About the Protests, Saying ‘Racism Must Stop Now’ & ‘Destructive Rioting Is Absolutely Heartbreaking’

In the midst of the nation-wide protests again the killing of George Floyd, Doute shared a video from one of the protests of an older man yelling at people, “Don’t burn my store.” In the caption she shared with the video, she wrote, “peacefully protesting is a right and necessary. racism must stop now and voices need to be heard. the violent and destructive rioting is absolutely heartbreaking. destroying someone else’s property doesn’t promote peace, it doesn’t demand justice. we should all take action. speak up, speak out, and be the change we demand to see for those facing oppression every single day. praying that justice will be served and everyone is safe that protested.”

Doute was criticized for her statement and took to social media yet again to clarify what she meant by sharing that particular video, saying, “The point I’m making is that this destruction overshadows the thousands of protestors who took to the streets peacefully for justice and nationwide reform.”

The Vanderpump Rules season 8 reunion part 2 airs on Tuesday, June 9 at 9/8c on Bravo. Part 3 airs on Tuesday, June 16.

