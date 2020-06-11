Country Band Lady Antebellum Changes Name Amid Black Lives Matter Movement

Country music group Lady Antebellum has changed its name to Lady A. The band, who is made up by Hillary Scott, Dave Haywood and Charles Kelle, posted a statement about the name change on Twitter. The change comes a few weeks after George Floyd’s death in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis. Since his death, protests and riots have emerged throughout the country demonstrating against police brutality and racism.

The band said, “We’ve watched and listened more than ever these last few weeks, and our hearts have been stirred with conviction, our eyes opened wide to the injustices, inequality and biases black women and men have always faced and continue to face every day. Now, blindspots we didn’t even know existed have been revealed.”

The change from Lady Antebellum to Lady A came “after much personal reflection, band discussion, prayer and many honest conversations with some of our closest black friends, and colleagues…”

Here is Lady A’s statement:

The band explained the backstory behind the name “Lady Antebellum” and why the group is changing the name to Lady A.

When we set out together almost 14 years ago, we named our band after the southern “antebellum” style home where we took our first photos. As musicians, it reminded us of all the music born in the south that influenced us… southern rock, blues, R&B, gospel and of course country. But we are regretful and embarrassed to say that we did not take into account the associations that weigh down this word referring to the period of history before the civil war, which includes slavery.

Lady A then apologized, saying, “We are deeply sorry for the hurt this has caused and for anyone who has felt unsafe, unseen or unvalued. Causing pain was never our hearts’ intention, but it doesn’t change the fact that indeed, it did just that. So today, we speak up and make a change. We hope you will dig in a join us.”

