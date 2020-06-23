American Idol Winner Laine Hardy Tests Positive for Coronavirus

American Idol winner Laine Hardy tested positive for the coronavirus, he announced via Facebook and Instagram story on June 21.

“This wasn’t what I expected on the first day of summer. My doctor confirmed I have Coronavirus, but my symptoms are mild and I’m home recovering in quarantine. Y’all stay safe & healthy!” he wrote, as noted by People magazine.

The post garnered more than 23,000 reactions from his fans on Facebook, as hundreds shared the post and flooded the comments section. Most fans wished for him to get well soon and to have a quick recovery.

Hardy Has Been Sharing His Music Virtually

Days before he revealed his positive diagnosis, Hardy announced he would be releasing some new music, sharing acoustic versions of his songs “Ground I Gew Up On” and “Let There Be Country.”

“Y’all have shown these two songs a ton of support and it means so much to me. So to say thanks I’m releasing the acoustic versions of both songs next Friday (6/26) and bringing back the #vTour to celebrate with shows on 6/25 and 7/9 🎟️ You can get your tickets now,” he wrote on June 18. Hardy didn’t say if he would be canceling his live streams amid his diagnosis.

Though the coronavirus pandemic put a stop to concerts, Hardy, who won Season 17 of American Idol, shared has had several “stops” on his virtual music tour. He told People magazine it’s been fun, where he sang his performed his new songs and did covers from Elivs and Bill Withers. “We’ve had tons of people watching the virtual shows and get to answer questions from everyone tuning in from all over the world,” he told the publication.

