Real Housewives of New York Star Leah McSweeney Slams Castmates in Instagram Story

In a June 24, 2020, Instagram story, Real Housewives of New York star Leah McSweeney criticized her fellow castmates for their behavior during the Coronavirus pandemic.

In the video, McSweeney said through a face mask, “I am so disgusted by some of my castmates and their families who spent the entire f–king quarantine in Florida, living it up, showing everybody how they’re living it up. Then, Florida, of course, the cases surge, they f–king come back to New York and are out like nothing, not quarantining, not taking this sh-t seriously, and basically laughing in all of our faces. F–k you guys. How f–ked up is it if you think you’re going to come back and reap the benefits of our hard work, and possibly spread f–king COVID. That is despicable and very déclassé.”

McSweeney has stayed in New York City during the pandemic with her daughter, 12-year-old Kier Marie.

McSweeney May Have Been Talking About Ramona Singer and Daughter Avery Singer

In the Instagram story, McSweeney referenced castmates who have been staying in Florida during the quarantine. According to her Instagram page, McSweeney’s fellow RHONY castmate Ramona Singer had been quarantining with her 25-year-old daughter, Avery Singer, in Florida. While in Florida, Ramona Singer posted pictures of herself on Instagram lounging on the beach, getting her hair styled, going out to lunch, and playing tennis while New York spiked in Covid-19 cases. Ramona Singer came back to New York on Friday, June 19, announcing her homecoming in an Instagram pos with the caption, “Just landed back home after 3 months…I have so many mixed emotions. NYC will always have my heart.”

However, it looks like Ramona Singer has already made her way to her home in Southampton, New York, according to this Instagram post from June 21, 2020.

Daughter Avery Singer has also landed in New York and has been posting various stories to her Instagram page chronicling her adventures back at home. She lives in an apartment with two friends, which she has shared on Instagram stories before.

McSweeney and Avery Singer Feuded on Instagram in May 2020

If McSweeney was referencing the Singer’s in her recent Instagram story, it wouldn’t be the first time she’s gotten into it with the family. According to Us Weekly, during the May 28, 2020 episode of RHONY, Avery Singer recorded clips of McSweeney stumbling in Rhode Island and shared them on her Instagram stories. In one clip, Avery said to mom Ramona, “This is nuts. I’m embarrassed for you. These people are crazy. How are you associated with them?

McSweeney posted a string of Instagram stories in response, writing: “@ramonasinger are you sure you want to involve @averysinger in our drama? She’s 25 so she’s fair game to me. In fact I’m closer to age to her than I am to you.”

In the Instagram stories that followed, she told Avery Singer to “sit down sweetie.” The two do not follow each other on Instagram, though it is unclear if they ever did.

READ NEXT: Luann de Lesseps Sells Upstate NY Home for $1.15 Million