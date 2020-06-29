Real Housewives of New York Leah McSweeney Shares Update on Sobriety

Real Housewives of New York star Leah McSweeney shared an update on her sobriety in a June 28, 2020, Instagram post. In the photo, McSweeney showed off a pink, bedazzled sobriety coin with gold letters. The caption read, “It’s been a trippy 90 days.”

Other Real Housewives showed support in the comments, including Real Housewives of Orange County member, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, who shared a string of heart emojis. Margaret Josephs from The Real Housewives of New Jersey also commented, writing, “Congrats lovey!!”

When a commenter on the post asked how they could get a bedazzled chip themselves, it sparked debate in the comments section about whether or not the chip represented 3 years sober, or 90 days. McSweeney replied, “@panda_12518 clearly there are no meetings to get my 90 day chip and my mentor gifted me with this. It’s my 90 day coin. End of story.”

McSweeney was Sober for 9 Years

According to People, McSweeney was sober for nine years but began drinking again six months before she started filming The Real Housewives of New York. On the show, McSweeney has shared her struggles with drinking and relationship with alcohol, opening up about her past to the audience.

In a column on motherhood written by McSweeney in 2016 on Hypebae.com, she shared a bit about the story of her sobriety. She got sober when her daughter, Kier Marie, was 2 years old. McSweeney wrote, “the worse thing was I had become a kind of mother I never ever imagined myself being. I was withdrawn, distracted, depressed and addicted. Looking back now I see I needed to go through this nightmare to come out on the other side of things. I needed to almost lose MOB. I needed to lose that paycheck, I needed to come close to losing my daughter, I needed to have the Earth shaken under me to have a complete spiritual experience that led me to the 12-step program that ended up saving my life, and my business. And gave me the gift of motherhood.”

So far on Season 12, there have been many moments where we see McSweeney getting drunk, which once resulted in her skinny-dipping and throwing tiki torches during a trip to Ramona Singer’s Southampton home.

Leah and Tinsley Go Skinny Dipping! …The Other Housewives Stay Inside | RHONY Highlights (S12 Ep4)The RHONY women get wasted while Luann admits she is having a hard time not drinking. ►► Subscribe for More: http://bravo.ly/Subscribe ►► Visit the Official Site: http://bravo.ly/Official ►► Watch RHONY on Bravo! #RHONY FOLLOW RHONY ON SOCIAL Official Site: http://bravo.ly/RealHousewivesofNewYork Full Episodes & Clips: http://bravo.ly/RHONYVideos Facebook: http://bravo.ly/RHONYFacebook ABOUT RHONY: Life is still a cabaret, but now it’s called “Marry, F**k, Marry” as Luann de Lesseps workshops the latest iteration of her notorious stage show. With her probation over, she tries to reclaim her old life, but realizes old habits die hard. Ramona Singer is on the hunt for love and companionship, now all she needs is a man who fills out her checklist. She sold the beloved apartment she shared with daughter Avery and is now trying to get used to her new digs. Struggling with letting go of her old life, she seeks a little help in the form of therapy. Sonja Morgan is living her best life! When she shows her latest Sonja by Sonja Morgan collection at NYFW, she is approached by an iconic NY department store with a big partnership offer. Looking for a fresh start, she faces one of the hardest decisions she has ever had to make. Dorinda Medley is juggling moving into a new apartment, renovating the old one, and dealing with the damage caused by a flood at Bluestone Manor. As she re-evaluates her relationship with longtime boyfriend John, she’s rediscovering herself and trying to be at peace. But she continues to butt heads with Tinsley. When Ramona and Sonja try to step in to help her deal with what they perceive to be anger issues, tensions reach an all-time high. Tinsley Mortimer is enjoying her life in the city with her newly adopted dogs and a new apartment at the hotel. But just when Tinsley is about to give up on love, an old flame returns and makes her an offer she can’t resist. New housewife Leah McSweeney is a born-and-bred New Yorker. She is the mother of 12-year-old Keir and is also a boss who just celebrated the 15th anniversary of her streetwear brand for women, by women, Married to the Mob. Although she is the youngest in the group of women, she is not afraid to speak her mind, which at times causes friction, especially with Ramona and Sonja. Cast: Dorinda Medley Leah McSweeney Luann de Lesseps Ramona Singer Sonja Morgan Tinsley Mortimer GET MORE BRAVO: Follow Bravo: http://bravo.ly/Twitter Like Bravo: http://bravo.ly/Facebook Pin Bravo: http://bravo.ly/Pinterest Bravo Instagram: http://bravo.ly/Instagram Bravo Tumblr: http://bravo.ly/Tumblr Bravo Media is the premiere lifestyle and entertainment brand that drives the cultural conversation around its high-quality, interactive original content that focuses on the network’s passion points of food, fashion, beauty, design, digital and pop culture. The network’s diversified slate includes Bravo’s first scripted series “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce,” scripted comedy “Odd Mom Out,” and unscripted favorites such as Emmy award-winning “Top Chef,” “Vanderpump Rules,” “Below Deck,” “Southern Charm” and the popular “Million Dollar Listing” and “The Real Housewives” franchises as well as the only live late-night talk show, “Watch What Happens Live.” 2020-04-24T13:00:18Z

McSweeney is Open About Mental Health

In addition to being open about her past with drinking, McSweeney is also outspoken about mental health. In a May 28, 2020, Instagram post, McSweeney wrote a caption about what drove her to drink that night in Newport, Rhode Island, sharing that she was feeling “vulnerable.”

“I want to preface this episode by saying I went on this trip to Rhode Island not really wanting to even go. I didn’t know the women that well at this point, and I was in an already-vulnerable mood. I wanted my sister there for support. She was also six months postpartum and looking forward to her first baby-free overnight trip. Moms: haven’t we all been there?” McSweeney wrote in the caption.

On her Instagram page, McSweeney has also advertised a free Zoom mental health support group run by her sister, Sarah McSweeney, and mother Bunny. McSweeney’s mother is a practicing therapist, according to a May 29, 2020, Instagram post. In the caption, McSweeney wrote, “This change in our life due to the pandemic is nothing any of us were prepared for and the mental health ramifications are really brutal.”

READ NEXT: Brandi Glanville Talks Denise Richards Feud