Lil Wayne Has a New Girlfriend, Plus Size Model Denise Bidot

The 2020 BET Awards are airing on June 28, and rapper Lil Wayne is among the A-list celebrities slated to perform.

Just last week (days before the BET Awards show), Lil Wayne took his relationship with new girlfriend Denise Bidot Instagram official with a pool photo featuring the model. He captioned the post simply “All…” below which Bidot commented “Yours…” According to BET, Bidot shared the relationship on her own social media, writing in an Instagram story “Somehow in the middle of all the madness, something special happened. Us,” accompanied by photos of the two getting cozy with one another.

Bidot Defended Their Relationship on Social Media After a Commenter Criticized Her Dating Someone With a ‘Plus Size’ Ex-Fiancee

After Bidot and Lil Wayne’s relationship went public, not all of the reactions to their news were positive. On one of Bidot’s Instagram posts, a user commented “Denise how u gonna play another plus size sister like that? Is lil Wayne really worth it? Insane.”

In response, Bidot wrote, “don’t know her. Do you go into your relationship worried about someone’s ex? Sorry girl no need to try and shame me, I’m happy.”

Lil Wayne was previously engaged to La’Tecia Thomas, but the two called off their engagement. Rumors began to circulate that the couple had split after Thomas posted Instagram photos in which she was not wearing her engagement ring. In February 2020, Lil Wayne released a lyric about Thomas in his album Funeral. The lyric read ““Ooh, I got a plus sized model But she my lil’ mama I make her bust it open for me like a piñata And as the world turned, she was my spin doctor.” The two got engaged in October.

Lil Wayne is a father of 4 kids, who he has from his past relationships with Nivea, Toya Wright, Sarah Vivan, and Laura London. His kids’ names are Reginae, Kameron, Dwayne Carter III, and Neal.

Lil Wayne Is Performing a Tribute to Kobe Bryant for the BET Awards

According to BET, “The BET Awards will also honor late NBA legend Kobe Bryant with a special tribute from Lil Wayne.” Lil Wayne’s performance is sure to be one of the most emotional moments of the show, since Bryant died earlier this year in a helicopter accident.

In addition to Lil Wayne, other performers anticipated for the virtual awards show include Alicia Keys, Anderson .Paak, Chloe x Halle, D Smoke, DaBaby, Jahi, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Jonathan McReynolds, Kane Brown, Lonr., Masego, Megan Thee Stallion, Nas, Questlove, Rapsody, Roddy Ricch, Sir, Summer Walker, Usher, Wayne Brady, and YG.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing social distancing orders, this year’s BET Awards are happening remotely through a virtual broadcast. The 2020 show marks the BET Awards’ 20th anniversary; in light of everything going on in the country and BET’s determination to continue with the ceremony even though it couldn’t be held in person, the slogan is “Our culture is too big to be canceled.”

The 2020 BET Awards air on Sunday, June 28 at 8/7c on the BET channel, BET Her, and CBS.

