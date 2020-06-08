Lisa & Usman Update on 90 Day Fiancé: Where Are They Today?

Lisa and Usman, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, appear to still together today, although that changes frequently. The reality stars were married in Nigeria during the Season 4 finale of Before the 90 Days and were in the process of applying for Usman’s visa when the season ended, but it looks like the roles are reversing now.

According to promos for the second half of the “Couples Tell All” special, Lisa might be moving to Nigeria if they can’t get Usman a green card. The reality stars also discuss the possibility of Usman taking on a second wife if Lisa can’t give him a child, so they’ve still got plenty to work through before they find their “happily ever after.” Keep reading for details:

A Clip From the Tell All Shows Lisa & Usman Discussing Polygamy

A tell-all like you've never seen before! The #90DayFiance: Before the 90 Days two-part reunion starts Sunday at 8/7c and concludes Monday at 8/7c (followed by the premiere of The Other Way at 9). pic.twitter.com/SuptIifN8d — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) June 6, 2020

Despite Lisa’s jealous tendencies when it comes to Usman’s female fans, Usman’s culture allows him to take on several wives, something Lisa was well aware of when she married him. In the clip above, host Shaun Robinson asks Usman if polygamy is allowed and he responds it is “100 percent allowed.” So is Lisa going to be on board with Usman marrying another woman?

Warning: some spoilers ahead! Turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you before Part 2 of the Tell All airs. Surprisingly, Lisa is open to the idea of Usman having another wife, but only for the purposes of giving him a child. “As long as he can provide for my house, I’m okay with it,” she says during Monday’s episode. “She would not be what you guys call a ‘wife.’ She would just be a second person to his life.”

After discussing the idea of having a second wife, Usman then makes a comment about having no intentions of coming to the U.S., which sets off an entire new wave of questions. Apparently, the two have decided against Usman coming to America and they are now considering having Lisa move to Nigeria to be with Usman.

“That is something very personal between him and I,” she tells Robinson before adding, “We’ve discussed a lot of things, and our relationship will proceed from here.” Usman also adds, “The future of our relationship, it always depends on Lisa. I love her and I get married to her. I do not have any intention to get another wife until she cannot give me a child.”

Follow the Heavy on 90 Day Fiancé Facebook page for the latest breaking news, cast updates and episode spoilers!

Usman is Still in Nigeria & Focused on His Music Career While Lisa Frequently Updates Instagram

As mentioned above, Usman appears to still be in Nigeria while Lisa is back home in the U.S. The reality stars haven’t released any details on why Lisa might be moving to the U.S., or why Usman suddenly changed his mind about coming to the states, so fans will have to keep an eye out after the Tell All finishes airing on Monday night.

Meanwhile, Usman is still focused on his music career and occasionally posts updates with clips of his songs or a new music video. Lisa also updates fans frequently on Instagram, usually with pictures of her time with friends, shoutouts to fans and some occasional photos of her time in Nigeria with Usman.

Although the two were together during the Tell All special, their relationship status changes as quickly as Lisa’s mood, with one of them blocking the other on Instagram at any given time, so it’s unclear at this time where they stand today. Sometimes Usman posts videos with beautiful, half naked women dancing to his music, and Lisa randomly posts pictures of other men with captions like “the sexiest men in Philly,” so it’s not always clear where they stand with each other. Fans will just have to tune in on June 8 and see if either star gives an update.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

READ NEXT: 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Couples Still Together Today Spoilers

