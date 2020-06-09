Lisa Vanderpump Accused of Racism For Silence on Firings

Vanderpump Rules star Lisa Vanderpump was accused of racism after she remained silent on the firings of Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni. The cast members were fired by Bravo on June 9 after Faith Stowers, a former member of the show, revealed Schroeder Doute reported her to the police for a crime she didn’t commit, Variety reported. Caprioni and Boyens were let go the same day after old racist tweets surfaced.

Vanderpump did not immediately issue a statement. Heavy reached out to the Bravo reality TV star, but did not receive a response by the time this article was published.

When typing Vanderpump’s name into the Twitter search bar, “racist” after her name was one of the top results.

Vanderpump Posted About Having Justice For George Floyd

Vanderpump participated in #BlackoutTuesday, sharing a black box to Instagram account. She also tweeted about having “justice” for George Floyd, the unarmed black man who was killed by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25. In the two weeks following Floyd’s death, there have been nationwide Black Lives Matter protests as activists call to end police brutality and racism against black Americans.

“Such sadness as we witness these awful images .. justice has to be served quickly,” Vanderpump tweeted on May 29.

On Instagram, she wrote a lengthy post about being “deeply saddened” on May 31. “Everybody deserves to feel safe in this country. Everybody deserves to feel valued, and heard. Nobody should have to face the fears that so many people face daily,” she wrote. “I feel for each and every person who feels marginalized or persecuted in their community. It is not right.”

Vanderpump called for peaceful protests. “It is so important to be able to gather and be heard with regards to the causes you believe in,” she wrote. “And this cause, and fighting this injustice is so important. The violence and destruction that accompanied some of these protests is heartbreaking, and it’s devastating to see the hate and the hurt that so many people are feeling.”

Stowers Claimed Vanderpump Would Have Protested If Floyd Were a Dog

Stowers alleged Vanderpump, an advocate for dogs, would have participated in the Black Lives Matter protests for Floyd if he were a dog. “Lisa does a lot for the LGBTQ community and support, and she does a lot for dogs all across the world to try to help them with what they’re putting dogs through all over the world,” she said on the “Red Flags Make Cute Scarves” podcast, as noted by Page Six.

“Unfortunately, George Floyd is not a dog, and that’s how I feel, because had George Floyd been a dog, Lisa would have marched like she did for Vanderpump Dogs,” Stowers added.

“They go out of their way,” she continued, referencing the Yulin dog meat festival in China. “They cry on camera and talk on microphones to congregations of people about how wrong it is to eat and kill these innocent dogs … All we want to do is to have the same rights. We want to live.”

