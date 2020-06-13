Hallmark’s ‘Love in the Forecast’: See Where It’s Filmed & Meet the Cast & Dog

Hallmark is kicking off its June TV movie series with Love in the Forecast, starring Cindy Busby and Christopher Russell. Read on to learn all about the cast and the sweet dog star, where it was filmed, and see behind-the-scenes photos. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations.

Love in the Forecast premieres Saturday, June 13 at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) Encores will air on June 14 at 7 p.m. Eastern, June 16 at 8 p.m., June 20 at 7 p.m., and June 21 at 3 p.m. Eastern.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “After swearing off dating for a full year, Leah quickly learns her new commitment has made her a magnet for men.”

‘Love in the Forecast’ Was Filmed in Canada

Love in the Forecast was filmed in British Columbia, Canada, according to IMDb. It was also known as When It Rains It Pours while filming. Here’s a look at some behind-the-scenes photos while filming on the farm.

The movie wrapped in late February.

Some of the food was provided by Taste Buds On Set, located in BC.

Here’s a set photo from February 20.

And another in British Columbia during filming.

Kevin Is the Dog Star of the Movie

Kevin is a very talented pup who is frequently featured in the movie. He was trained by Allstars K9 Training, according to an Instagram post by Busby.

Kevin’s very photogenic.

K9 wrote about Kevin: “Kevin, the one and only! We have been through so much together, and had so many adventures… Every day I am just grateful to have him in my life, it’s hard to believe we almost lost him a few years ago – before he was diagnosed with EPI. He has taught me so much, and when we go to work together he always gives me 110%. I feel like we can read each other’s minds sometimes 💕 📸 @luba_popovic thank you for the amazing photo!”

Here’s a photo of a training session with Kevin from November.

What a sweet dog!

Kevin has even delivered rings for a wedding. Allstars K9 wrote in July 2018: “Kevin did an amazing job delivering our rings on Saturday 😍 He didn’t even recognize me in my dress, but he ran to my voice like the most loyal friend a girl could ask for. GOOD BOY KEVIN! ❤️”

According to hashtags, Kevin is a blue heeler. Here’s a cute video of him from 2017.

In 2017, Kevin earned the CARO Rally Excellent title after qualifying in three excellent level rounds, and a High in Class placement.

Can’t get enough of those photos of Kevin:

Meet The Cast for ‘Love in the Forecast’

Cindy Busby stars as Leah. She was recently in Hallmark’s A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love in 2019. Busby’s numerous acting credits include Bethune, A Life Interrupted, Heartland, Picture, The Vampire Diaries, The Big Year, Supernatural, The LA Complex, The Secret Circle, Rush, Proof, Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove, Royal Hearts, Date My Dad, Somewhere Between, and more. She grew up in Montreal and currently lives in LA. She also starred in the Mr. Darcy series of movies on Hallmark.

Christopher Russell stars as Mark. He was recently in Hallmark’s Nature of Love in April 2020 and Lifetime’s Christmas Unleashed in December 2019. He also starred in a Hallmark movie in July 2019 called Love Unleashed.

He was recently on Passionflix’s Mr. 365, a Christmas movie on the new streaming channel started by Elon Musk’s sister. You can read about the movie in Heavy’s story here. Russell’s other credits include Forever Christmas, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, UnREAL (Jack), Private Eyes, My Perfect Romance, Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency (Panto Trost), Star Trek Discovery (Milton Richter), A Dream of Christmas, A Puppy for Christmas, Good Witch, Newlywed and Dead, Reign, Lost Girl, iZombie, Flashpoint (Barry), and much more.

Jennifer Copping stars as Fiona Waddell. Her many credits include Gourmet Detective (Elsa), Riverdale, Love Take Two, The InBetween, Rabbit, Ask Will, Inward Edward, Travelers, Aurora Teagarden (Cathy Davis), Supernatural, Fargo, Continuum, The Godfather (video game), Life as We Know It, The L Word (Carolyn), Sherlock Holmes in the 22nd Century (Deidre), Brain Powerd (Quincy/Iiko), Hurricanes, Neon Rider (Faye), and more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Donna Benedicto (Rochelle Crosby)

Ryan McDonnell (Nolan)

Dorian Bell (Darren)

Mark Brandon (Chris)

Michael Kopsa (Dean Crawford)

Peter Graham-Gaudreau (Don Waddell)

Kwesi Ameyaw (David)

Nelson Wong (Delivery Man)

Aason Nadjiwon (Carson)

Here are some more photos from the movie.

