RHONY Star Luann de Lesseps Lists Her House For $1.15 Million

Even Louis Vuitton makes mistakes … and so does The Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps. The New York Post reported that Lesseps has recently put her home in Port Ewen, NY for sale for $1.15 million.

Lesseps’ home is listed on realtor.com and is 2,400 square feet, with three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and waterfront views of the Hudson River. The property is located on 243 Tilden St. and spans .85 acres with a private deck and dock for water sports such as kayaking and boating.

Lesseps bought the home two years ago, shortly after her December 2017 arrest in Palm Beach, FL. She has frequently posted pictures of the property on her Instagram page, citing it as “peaceful.” The listing brokers are Cecily Sachi and Eric Amaral of Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty.

Luann Has Been Spending Most of her Time in Sag Harbor, NY

In a statement to Heavy, Lesseps said, “It’s actually a great house and I’m sad to have to let it go. It’s always felt like a little retreat for me where I could just unwind when I wasn’t on the road touring with my cabaret show or filming RHONY. Because it’s only about a 45-minute drive from the city, I could easily escape for a night or two to enjoy some hiking with my dog, the gorgeous views of the Hudson River from the deck and the overall privacy the area affords. But I have recently been spending the majority of time at my house is Sag Harbor where I’ve been busy working on the launch of my new skincare line set to release for the July 4th weekend. And it just became too difficult for me to maintain two houses under these circumstances. That being said, I’m sure the new owners will fall in love with it the same way I did!”

Lesseps has been sheltering-in-place with her family since the COVID-19 pandemic in Sag Harbor, as she has documented on Instagram.

Where is Port Ewen, NY?

Port Ewen, NY is located minutes from Kingston, NY, and is close to Rhinebeck and Woodstock NY. According to Google Maps, it is a little under a two-hour drive from New York City, which made it an easy weekend getaway for Lesseps. There are plenty of fun activities in the area, like going hiking, which Lesseps took part in, or visiting the Kingston Uptown Historic District. However, Lesseps revealed to The New York Post that she had only been able to enjoy the home “around 10 times in two years.”

The Other Housewives Have Visited Before

In Season 11 Episode 11 of The Real Housewives of New York, the cast spent a weekend at the Upstate New York house, where they christened the home as Lessep’s first guests. The episode was cleverly titled, “Upstate Girls.” In the episode, ex-castmate Barbara Kavoit likened the house to “being on a boat,” and fawned over her marble countertops. Lesseps posted a photo during filming in 2018 with fellow housewife Sonja Morgan with the caption, #upstateandchill.

