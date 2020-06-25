Luann de Lesseps’ Sag Harbor House: Where She Calls Home

Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps has lived in many places over the years, but her house in Sag Harbor, New York, is where she calls home.

According to Newsday, Lesseps purchased the house in late 2013 for $3.1 million. The house was built in 1835 and is located on the waterfront. According to Town and Country Magazine, the Sag Harbor house has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and features waterfront views from the kitchen as well as a private dock. The house has been featured on The Real Housewives of New York-most famously when Lesseps escaped Ramona Singer’s Southampton home in the middle of the night from the “lower level.”

The Sag Harbor House Caused a Lawsuit

In July 2018, Lesseps tried to sell the Sag Harbor house, but it resulted in a minor family feud and a lawsuit. According to an article by Bravo, the lawsuit involved her two kids, Victoria de Lesseps and Noel de Lesseps, as well as her ex-husband, Count Alexandre de Lesseps. The lawsuit “pertained to the fact that she was allegedly supposed to set up a trust for her kids when she sold the home in Sag Harbor.”

However, the lawsuit has since been dropped, and her relationship with her children appears to be going well. She has been quarantining in Sag Harbor with her kids and has posted pictures of the family spending time together on her Instagram page. In a post on May 2, 2020, Lesseps shared a photo of her and daughter Victoria on the beach with the caption, “Moments to treasure.” In another photo posted on March 27, 2020, she called Victoria her “quarantine bff.”

Lesseps Still Has a Home in New York City

Even though Lesseps has been mostly staying at her home in Sag Harbor, she still has property in New York City. According to Bravo, Lesseps also has an apartment on The Upper West Side of Manhattan, overlooking Lincoln Center. And Lesseps definitely has some friends in the area already–fellow RHONY member, Sonja Morgan, lives only a few blocks away in a Columbus Circle apartment. And, Dorinda Medley’s Sutton Place apartment is right across Central Park.

In an April 2020 video with Bravo TV.com, she shared a tour of her Upper West Side apartment. Her home is decorated with lots of artwork from both of her children, as they are both artists. Lesseps also highlighted that the rug in her living room is from her friend and former RHONY member, Jill Zarin’s line of rugs. She also has a few group photos of her fellow RHONY castmates on display, as well as various posters from her cabaret tour. Lesseps described her apartment as “modern and cozy.”

