Madison Beer Responds to Mia Khalifa’s Accusations of Setting “Unrealistic Beauty Standards”

Madison Beer responded to Mia Khalifa’s apparent shade thrown her way after fans lashed out at the star for setting unrealistic beauty standards, saying that she was not hiding any plastic surgery after being accused of doing so.

The conflict started after images of Beer seemingly hiding behind a tree at a plastic surgery office came out, suggesting that she was hiding the fact that she was getting plastic surgery. Khalifa then uploaded a TikTok about her nose job, later sharing it on Twitter and writing “Not hiding behind any trees here. @DeepakDugarMd has changed my life, thank you.”

Khalifa said she had been thinking about getting a nose job for 15 years and was finally ready for the tweet.

In the comments of the video, according to screenshots posted by TikTokRoom on Instagram, Khalifa said that she would always be “shading anyone who sets unrealistic beauty standards for young impressionable fans.” She also said she doesn’t care about talking about it and “I am not here for setting unrealistic beauty standards for young women. Not at all ma’am.”

Beer Said She Was Not Hiding Plastic Surgery

Today, Beer responded to the accusations of setting unrealistic body standards for young women, saying that she was not hiding and she was not even at the office to get plastic surgery.

“I was there for a consultation to get a mole removed,” Beer tweeted. “(which I shouldn’t even need to clarify cuz it’s my business) I wasn’t ‘hiding.’ I was waiting for my car & walked out normally. but these pics go ignored. I’ve gotten death threats bc of this situation. see the issue?”

The model also spoke out against what she called “bandwagon bullying,” which she has been faced with since the images of her “hiding” started going around.

“Bullying has been an issue that has led to suicide and depression for so many for years and years and still people do not care to change,” the tweet reads. “Focus on your own lives and stop being so hateful towards strangers.”

Beer Says She Will Continue to Focus on Her Music

Instead of concentrating on the shade apparently being thrown her way by fans and other celebrities, Beer said she will be focusing on her music and people who support her instead of giving in to the bandwagon bullying.

“I’m gonna continue to focus on my music, my fans and the people who know and support me. that’s it. i jus hope one day we can end bullying together because it’s f**ked up. thx! bye”

Also in screenshots obtained by TikTokRoom of a now-deleted tweet, Beer said that she notices the problems arising from people with big platforms sending hate in her direction.

“Right. to me, the real problem I see is people with big platforms getting involved in sending me hate over something THIS ridiculous, and then everyone participating. Bullying should be the focus here. I have been told to kill myself more times than I can count in the last week.”

Khalifa has not said anything about Beer’s explanation at the time of writing.

