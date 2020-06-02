What Happened with Malia White & Wesley Walton on Below Deck

When Malia White worked as a deckhand on Below Deck Mediterranean, she was involved in quite the love triangle with chef Adam Glick and bosun Wesley Walton. Now, White is not in a relationship with either man and will serve as the bosun for season 5.

When she boarded the ship for the first time, she was secretly dating the chef, but ultimately chose Walton, and they were still together as of 2018. Now, it seems as though White has moved on, since she has a new boyfriend.

White and Walton did not appear on the next season of the show, though Glick said that had nothing to do with him.

“It was up to Sandy as to who she wanted to bring back this season and she picked Hannah and I over those folks,” Adam said. “Having couples on board, they kind of signed their own death wish on that one. You become a couple, you can either be rehired or banished. I think in this case, it was more banishment.”

White Chose Walton Over Chef Glick

Every season of reality TV comes with romances, and season 2 of the show had more than one due to the love triangle. After White broke things off with Glick, she got flirty with Walton.

Then, she decided to see if their relationship would survive off the yacht when the season ended. Glick said there was no bad blood between the two of them after her decision, saying that she replied to his message about being on the next season.

“Yeah, I don’t think there’s any real bad blood at this point,” he said at the time. She wished all the crew good luck in the new seasons before she said she wouldn’t be back.

Glick and Walton, however, don’t keep in touch. Glick said he’s tried but Walton isn’t into it.

White is Dating Someone New & Will Return to ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’

Recently, White has been posting on Instagram with a new man named Tom Checketts. He’s also a yacht head chef, traveller, sailor and adventurer, according to his Instagram biography. They’ve been together since at least March 2019 when he began showing up on her page.

The couple met in October 2018 according to an Instagram post. On October 15, 2020, White shared “This time last year we were just meeting for the first time. Now, you’re my favorite person.”

They have traveled around the world together already, sharing photos from France, Amsterdam and Fiji with references to a trip they took together to Hawaii.

White recently shared a photo, writing “Missing weekends in Amsterdam with @tomjchecketts,” and he commented, writing “I miss you too Gorg.”

It’s clear, then, that White will likely not be involved in an on-deck relationship this season, leaving that drama to others on the ship.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs tonight, June 1, 2020 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

