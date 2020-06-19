Mama June Drug Addiction Update: June Spent $2,500 on Meth Every Day

Mama June’s life has been on a continuous downward spiral over the last two years as she dived deeper into a serious drug addiction. The reality star admitted during a recent episode of Mama June: Family Crisis that she was spending tremendous amounts of money on her habit, which had progressed from a crack problem (when she was arrested in 2019), into a methamphetamine addiction.

June confessed to her daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird that she sold her house because she was “dead f–king broke” after spending thousands of dollars on meth every single day with her longtime boyfriend Geno Doak. She told Pumpkin that they were doing ounces of meth in one sitting, which blew Dr. Ish out of the water.

So what’s going on with Mama June today? Did she finally kick her drug habit and get the help she needs or is she still battling a serious drug problem? It’s unclear at this time if June is completely clean today, but she’s been making some serious strides toward leading a healthier lifestyle. Here’s what we know:

June Sold Her House Because She Was Spending $2,500 on Meth Every Day With Doak

During last week’s emotional episode of Family Crisis, June’s daughter Pumpkin confronted her about the damage she had done to their family during her stint with drugs. June admitted to her daughter that she and Doak were spending upwards of $2,500 on meth and that she ended up selling their family home to help pay for her addiction.

“The only reason I sold the house,” she explains in the clip above. “I was dead f–king broke. Because you know, at that point, we [were] doing quite a bit.” She added that they were doing “a couple ounces a day” and spending “$2,500 a day, if not more.”

In the background, Dr. Ish is shocked by June’s revelation, and explains that $2,500 worth of meth a day is a “f–k ton. That’s 25 grams of meth a day!” He adds that the average person would only need one or two grams and they’d be “done.”

“It wasn’t something that just started like, ‘oh my God, I started using drugs,'” June tells Pumpkin in the clip. “You found out that I got busted [for drug possession in 2019] … it wasn’t. I got high because I wanted to. It’s not the first time I’ve ever done drugs and you know that.”

Pumpkin confronts June on how “strung out” she’s been for the last few months, and nearly breaks down in tears whens she tells her mother that, until she gets her act together, she won’t allow June to be around Ella (Pumpkin’s daughter) or Alana, (June’s daughter, aka “Honey Boo Boo,”) who Pumpkin has been taking care of.

The entire episode was very emotional, with June agreeing to a drug test which came back positive for cocaine (although it turned out to be a false positive), and admitting that she and Doak have been “90 percent good” for the last few months as they attempt to kick their drug habit.

It’s Unclear if June is Totally Clean Today, But She’s Been Focusing Strongly on Her Health & Fitness Lately

Although it’s unclear at this time if June is totally clean today (and we likely won’t know for sure until the season wraps up due to contractual obligations to the network), the reality star has been making an effort to reconnect with her family and focus on her health and fitness, according to her Instagram page.

Back in January, June had written a lengthy post on social media explaining that she and her children were no longer on speaking terms, and that she wanted to “just disappear” sometimes. Since then, she’s been working hard to make amends with her children, and both Pumpkin and Honey Boo Boo now follow their mother on Instagram again, so even if they haven’t fully resolved their issues, they appear to at least be on friendly terms for the time being.

June has also been posting several fitness updates and promotional videos for weight loss products lately, so it looks like she’s been taking her health a little bit more seriously. She recently got her broken tooth fixed and has been posting pictures of her weight loss progress, while emphasizing that she’s “living the healthy life and loving it.”

“Good morning,” the reality star captioned a picture of herself in a bathing suit. “Living the healthy life and loving it!” She also added that she’s been blocking haters and trolls on her page, so it appears she’s trying to stay away from the negativity and focus on herself, her health and her family. While her sudden focus on health and fitness is far from proof that she’s clean, we’re hoping it’s been helping her steer clear of the drugs.

New episodes of Mama June: Family Crisis air on Friday nights at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv. In the meantime, you can find all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

