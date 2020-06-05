Mama June Shannon Update on Family Crisis: Where is She Today?

Mama June, whose real name is June Shannon, has been involved in dozens of controversies over the last few years, including several drug scandals, an arrest for drug possession and a crack addiction which left the reality star estranged from her children and family.

June meets with her daughters for the first time this season during the June 5 episode of Mama June From Not to Hot: Family Crisis. The description of the episode reads, “June is back. Pumpkin will confront her mom in an emotional sit-down with Dr. Ish. Meanwhile, Sugar Bear and Jennifer file for custody of Alana.”

Although the family finally meets with June in person during Friday’s episode, June’s daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird can be heard saying in the promo clip above that June is still high on “every drug type of drug that you can name,” so it looks like Mama June still hadn’t gotten her act together at the time of filming.

With all the controversy still surrounding June on the show currently, fans might be wondering what’s going on with the reality star today. Did she finally kick her drug habit and get clean? Has she reunited with her family? Does she have a job? Is she still dating longtime boyfriend Geno Doak? Here’s what we know about Mama June Shannon today:

She’s Still Dating Geno Doak & She Admitted in January That She & Her Children Weren’t Talking

Mama June is still dating Geno Doak, according to her Instagram page. The two were spotted together at a Publix while shopping for groceries amid the COVID-19 pandemic in March, so they appear to still be together as of March 25. Neither reality star has revealed much in terms of their relationship status recently, nor do they post many new pictures together on Instagram, but they’ve been seen out together several times in the last few months.

June admitted on Instagram earlier this year that she and her children were still estranged and no longer on speaking terms. The reality star wrote on January 23, “Me and the kids aren’t still seeing each other and it’s been very hard on all of us but I hope one day that will change as I want them to know I miss and love them very much.” (Note: the original post was filled with spelling and grammatical errors, so Heavy re-typed it in order to make it more legible for readers. You can check out the original post here.)

It’s unclear if anything has changed or improved in Mama June’s life in the past few months, including if she and her children are talking yet or if she finally kicked her drug habit. However, both Pumpkin and Honey Boo Boo (aka her daughter Alana Thompson) still follow the reality star on Instagram, so even if they haven’t totally resolved their issues, it looks like they are friendly enough to stay in contact through social media.

Mama June & Doak Both Have Jobs Delivering Airport Luggage

According to People, Mama June and Doak are both currently employed, so it looks like the reality star is attempting to get her life back on track and reconnect with her children. Both Mama June stars have jobs delivering airport luggage, according to the publication.

“Say for instance you’re at this airport right here,” the reality explained of her job, according to People. “Say for instance all these bitches have been snowed in or whatever. And they come to, like, these hotels and they want to know, ‘Where’s my God–nm luggage?’ That’s where the companies call us.”

June added, “Yeah, we’ve been doing work today. We worked for a little bit today. It’s called real life.” People also reports that a source close to June told the outlet that she “really wants to get it together, most importantly for her girls.”

