Teen Trio MDC 3 Stuns ‘World of Dance’ Judges With Innovative Routine (Video)

Tonight on Jennifer Lopez and NBC’s World of Dance, teen trio MDC stun the judges with their beautiful routine set to OneRepublic’s “Apologize.”

The contemporary trio MDC3 was founded by Shannon Mather, a choreographer, and the name stands for Mather Dance Company. The group is made up of Madison Smith, Emma Mather and Diego Pasillas.

The routine they performed for the qualifier round on World of Dance tells the story of three people caught in a love triangle, and the judges were surprised by how “clear” the narrative came across through the dance.

Watch the MDC3 Qualifier Video

Junior Division's MDC 3 Dance to "Apologize" by OneRepublic – World of Dance Qualifiers 2020

During the performance, each of the dancers show off their own unique moves while also showcasing the chemistry between the trio. JLo says “wow” more than once, and Derek almost seemed speechless when the routine ended.

“Wow, guys,” Lopez said after the performance. “That was very clear to me, what was going on, which I always love, and all three of you are super strong.”

“I love the transitions, you guys all had seamless transitions,” WoD judge Derek Hough remarked. “Really creative, really innovative. Some moments where I’m like ‘oh I’ve seen… no I have not!”

They said that the way the dancers interacted helped get the story across. Hough said he immediately got the sense that “this love triangle is confusing.”

“It was intricate, like at one moment, it was almost ugly how tangled you guys were,” Ne-Yo added. “But I feel like it was kind of purposely done, like, a love triangle can be a very ugly thing.”

The preview video doesn’t include whether the group makes it through to the next round, but it’s extremely likely they’ll be moving on after their strong performance.

Each Member of the Trio is Under 18 Years Old

Diego and Madison are both 17 years old, and Emma is 15 years old. According to their official Instagram page, each of the three would like to become professional dancers, touring with artists like Rihanna in the future.

Madi has been with the dance company since she was 7 years old, as it was founded 10 years ago.

They each shared what they believe makes their trio unique on the Instagram page in March, with Madison saying that is “our storytelling and our ability to make the audience connect to our emotions through our movement.”

Emma said that what makes them unique is “our lifts and the way we thread through our partnering,” and Diego said that it is their “chemistry we have with each other.”

The group also recently tried out the JLo TikTok challenge and expressed how excited they are to be on World of Dance for Season 4.

MDC3 is part of the Junior division on the show, meaning that each of the members have to be under 18 years old and they will be competing against other members in the same division rather than against members in the Upper division.

The show airs on Tuesday nights at 10 p.m., following all-new episodes of America’s Got Talent.

