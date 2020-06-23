Megan Fox Reacts to Resurfaced Jimmy Kimmel Interview

Transformers star Megan Fox said she wasn’t “preyed upon” in a sexual manner in reference to a viral interview with Jimmy Kimmel from 2009 that resurfaced this week. Many fans who saw the unearthed video said she deserved better after she laughed while talking about being an extra in Bad Boys II.

Fox took to Instagram on June 22, the day after the clip started to go viral, saying, “May we all continue waking up.” While Fox has experienced misogyny in Hollywood, she said she didn’t feel that way while working with Bay or Steven Spielberg. She also wasn’t ready to call anyone out by name.

Her full statement is below:

I know that a discussion has erupted online surrounding some of my experiences in Hollywood and the subsequent mishandling of this information by the media and society in general. While I greatly appreciate the outpouring of support, I do feel I need to clarify some of the details as they have been lost in the retelling of the events and cast a sinister shadow that doesn’t really, in my opinion, belong. At least not where its currently being projected… I was around 15 or 16 years old when I was an extra in Bad Boys II. There are multiple interviews where I shared the anecdote of being chosen for the scene and the conversations that took place surrounding it. It’s important to note however that when I auditioned for Transformers I was 19 or 20. I did ‘work’ (me pretending to know how to hold a wrench) on one of Michael’s Ferrari’s during one of the audition scenes. It was at the Platinum Dunes studio parking lot, there were several other crew members and employees present and I was at no point undressed or anything similar. So as far as this particular audition story I was not underaged at the time and I was not made to ‘wash’ or work on someone’s cars in a way that was extraneous from the material in the actual script. I hope that whatever opinions are formed around these episodes will at least be seeded in the facts of the events. Please hear me when I thank you for your support. But these specific instances were inconsequential in a long and arduous journey along which I have endured some genuinely harrowing experiences in a ruthlessly misogynistic industry. There are many names that deserve to be going viral in cancel culture right now, but they are safely stored in the fragmented recesses of my heart. But when it comes to my direct experiences with Michael, and Steven for that matter, I was never assaulted or preyed upon in what I felt was a sexual manner. I’m thankful to all of you who are brave enough to speak out and I’m grateful to all of you who are taking it upon yourselves to support, uplift, and bring comfort to those who have been harmed by a violent and toxic societal paradigm.

She was 15 years old at the time and since she was under 18 she couldn’t be pictured at the bar or having a drink, so director Michael Bay placed her under a waterfall getting “soaking wet.”

clip from 2009 where megan fox tells a story about michael bay sexualising her as a 15 y/o the crowd laughs, and kimmel makes gross jokes teen girls being preyed on by older men has never been taken seriously and still isn’t pic.twitter.com/t1rF80UTj1 — liz w 🧸 (@reservoird0gs) June 21, 2020

READ NEXT: Machine Gun Kelly Calls Megan Fox His ‘Girlfriend’