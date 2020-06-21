Megan Rapinoe & Sue Bird’s House: Where the ESPY Hosts Call Home

Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird were both living in Seattle even before the couple met at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Rapinoe made a major step in 2018 by moving into Bird’s condo located in the city’s trendy Queen Anne neighborhood, per The Seattle Times. Queen Anne is also home to KeyArena where the Seattle SuperSonics played their games and will once again host the Seattle Storm after the venue has been renovated.
The location is convenient for Bird who is a star guard for the Storm but is a bit of a drive for Rapinoe who plays in the NWSL for the OL Reign which is headquartered south of Seattle in Tacoma, Washington. After a year and a half of dating, the couple decided to move in together, but Bird told The Seattle Times it has been “a mostly smooth transition.”
Bird also has a home in Connecticut where the couple has quarantined themselves since the COVID-19 outbreak.
Bird Also Has a Connecticut Home Where the Couple Has Quarantined Themselves During the COVID-19 Pandemic
Bird was a standout basketball player at the University of Connecticut but told Forbes she considers Seattle her “main home.” Seattle was one of the first American cities to be significantly impacted by COVID-19, and Bird was in the Pacific Northwest in February when the virus started to ramp up.
“I’m thankful for being in Seattle the last two weeks of February,“ Bird explained to the Hartford Courant. “That’s when this all became real. When you started to go into grocery stores and see the toilet paper gone, I understood the severity of it all and that it’s not going to go away. When I first came to the East Coast, you could tell in how people were living their lives, nobody was changing anything at that point. The reality in looking back is we all should have been changing once we saw what was happening in Seattle. I’m informing my friends and family and really anybody who’ll listen that you should stay home for a little bit.”
The couple is trying to follow the social distancing guidelines while still staying in top shape for their professions. Bird noted to Forbes that they had to “get creative” with their limited space in Connecticut.
“My apartment here is small, and our main home is in Seattle,” Bird said. “But we’ve had to get creative. We have a Peloton, and that helps. We also have a TRX and different bands and weights, as so we just get really creative in the apartment. Sometimes it’s a little weird but we make it work.”
Bird Has a Closet for Her Sneaker Collection Which the Couple Calls ‘The Sue Closet’
Bird is a big fan of sneakers and has an entire closet dedicated to her collection known as “The Sue Closet.” Rapinoe admitted that she had to negotiate with Bird for closet space.
“Now, I have the whole second bedroom closet,” Rapinoe explained to The Seattle Times. “It was kinda one of those things where you have to just inch your way through it.”