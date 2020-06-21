Megan Rapinoe & Sue Bird’s House: Where the ESPY Hosts Call Home

Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird were both living in Seattle even before the couple met at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Rapinoe made a major step in 2018 by moving into Bird’s condo located in the city’s trendy Queen Anne neighborhood, per The Seattle Times. Queen Anne is also home to KeyArena where the Seattle SuperSonics played their games and will once again host the Seattle Storm after the venue has been renovated.

The location is convenient for Bird who is a star guard for the Storm but is a bit of a drive for Rapinoe who plays in the NWSL for the OL Reign which is headquartered south of Seattle in Tacoma, Washington. After a year and a half of dating, the couple decided to move in together, but Bird told The Seattle Times it has been “a mostly smooth transition.”

Bird also has a home in Connecticut where the couple has quarantined themselves since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Bird Also Has a Connecticut Home Where the Couple Has Quarantined Themselves During the COVID-19 Pandemic

At Home With Megan Rapinoe 🏚️ She’s bold. She’s confident. She’s genuine. She’s extraordinary. These are the kinds of people we absolutely love to celebrate! A few weeks back we got to sit down with Megan Rapinoe to chat about her 2020 goals, her skincare game, and tips on standing up for what you believe in. After leaving that conversation we left feeling unbelievably inspired and we hope you will too! Shop one of Megan's favorite skincare items, #LUNAmini3 here: https://foreo.se/qifb Let's be friends! Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/foreo/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FOREO Twitter: https://twitter.com/FOREO Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/FOREO Snapchat: foreo_official TikTok: foreo_official Subscribe! http://bit.ly/2qwxIQe #FOREO #MeganRapinoe #Seattle #SoccerPlayer #Empower #Q&A #Soccer #USWNT 2020-03-20T15:27:30Z

Bird was a standout basketball player at the University of Connecticut but told Forbes she considers Seattle her “main home.” Seattle was one of the first American cities to be significantly impacted by COVID-19, and Bird was in the Pacific Northwest in February when the virus started to ramp up.

“I’m thankful for being in Seattle the last two weeks of February,“ Bird explained to the Hartford Courant. “That’s when this all became real. When you started to go into grocery stores and see the toilet paper gone, I understood the severity of it all and that it’s not going to go away. When I first came to the East Coast, you could tell in how people were living their lives, nobody was changing anything at that point. The reality in looking back is we all should have been changing once we saw what was happening in Seattle. I’m informing my friends and family and really anybody who’ll listen that you should stay home for a little bit.”

The couple is trying to follow the social distancing guidelines while still staying in top shape for their professions. Bird noted to Forbes that they had to “get creative” with their limited space in Connecticut.

“My apartment here is small, and our main home is in Seattle,” Bird said. “But we’ve had to get creative. We have a Peloton, and that helps. We also have a TRX and different bands and weights, as so we just get really creative in the apartment. Sometimes it’s a little weird but we make it work.”

Bird Has a Closet for Her Sneaker Collection Which the Couple Calls ‘The Sue Closet’

Flight Club: Friends & Family – Sue Bird“I’m starting to think about what legacy I can leave and I think it’s about time we had some signature shoes for women.” Sue Bird stops by our FC Chicago pop-up to help bring in the NBA’s All-Star Weekend. Four Olympic Gold Medals and three WNBA Championships later, the future Hall of Famer reflects on her historic footprint as a professional, while discussing plans to continue leaving her mark on and off the court. Sue shares her longtime love for sneakers and what’s next. Content Produced by Malcolm McNeil Produced & Edited by Heat Index (@heat.index) Cinematography by Marshall Douglis (@probablymarshall) Subscribe: http://bit.ly/Subscribe-to-Flight-Club About Flight Club The original sneaker consignment shop. Inspired by Japan, born in NYC. Flight Club was there from the jump. Flight Club has locations in New York City, Los Angeles, Miami and Chicago. FCNY – 812 Broadway, New York FCLA – 535 N Fairfax Ave., Los Angeles FC Miami – 3910 NE 1st Ave., Miami FC Chicago – 311 N Morgan St., Chicago Connect with Flight Club Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flightclub/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/flightclub Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FlightClub 2020-02-22T02:42:16Z

Bird is a big fan of sneakers and has an entire closet dedicated to her collection known as “The Sue Closet.” Rapinoe admitted that she had to negotiate with Bird for closet space.

“Now, I have the whole second bedroom closet,” Rapinoe explained to The Seattle Times. “It was kinda one of those things where you have to just inch your way through it.”