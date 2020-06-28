Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex-Boyfriend Moneybagg Yo Today

Megan Thee Stallion’s ex-boyfriend Moneybagg Yo released a new video for his song, “Issa No.” The couple split in October 2019, but not before they collaborated on a track for Moneybagg Yo’s latest offering, Time Served. Megan Thee Stallion is nominated for five awards at the 2020 BET Awards, which is slated to air June 28 at 8 p.m. ET across ViacomCBS networks.

On his official Instagram account, all his posts before January were removed. Since then, he’s posted pictures of him holding cash, promoting his new music and the Bread and Gang clothing line, as well as supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. “WE GOT TO DO SOMETHING BOUT ALL THIS SHIT GOING ON!” he wrote on June 14. “ITS DEEPER THAN RAP AND BIGGER THAN ME!”

According to Madame Noir, Bagg claimed during an Instagram Story post that their relationship was for publicity.

“Was never my b***,” he wrote. “Black Rap game fulla smoke & mirrors…It was all publicity…dn’t believe da hype. Been wit da same b*** 10 years + Through da ups & downs b4 the come up. World might not know but the city (Memphis) do!”

Why Did Moneybagg Yo and Megan Breakup?

The following month, Bagg gave a vague answer to Hot 97 when asked if they were still together or not. “We good. Everything good,” he said in November, as noted by Complex. “You gotta, like, stay away from the media. Like, you can’t believe everything [in] the media. You just gotta stay away from that.”

Despite being obscure at first, Moneybagg Yo opened up about the breakup while on Ebro Darden’s “Rap Life” podcast.

“I just look at it like two strong personalities just bumping heads a lot. It didn’t work but I always wish her the best. I’m really of her proud of her. The Megan y’all know and the Megan I know are two different things. Still love! No bad blood, we just didn’t see eye to eye,” he said.

Since then, the rapper reportedly moved on with Ariana “Ari” Fletcher, but by May rumors circulated that they had split. “If you know in your heart what you want then don’t settle for nothing less. You can have whatever you want, just be patient!” Fletcher wrote, as noted by Hot97. “I can love myself better than any man can. I might have been torn a little but no man has (ever) been able to break me, never will.”

Megan Thee Stallion and G-Eazy Briefly Hooked Up

G Eazy & Megan Thee Stallion ??? 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/zfCgcUc8lO — stella thee santa (@stelladesanta) February 3, 2020

After the Super Bowl in Miami, Megan Thee Stallion and G-Eazy enjoyed a night together. Their social media activity, which showed them together, set Twitter aflutter, with their names becoming top-trending topics the day after the big game. Megan’s name had the No. 1 spot and G-Eazy came in at No. 7.

Megan Thee Stallion denied dating G-Eazy. “Lol alright nowww y’all got all y’all jokes out — but I am not f–king G Eazy,” she wrote, as noted by Billboard.

READ NEXT: Megan Thee Stallion: 5 Fast Facts