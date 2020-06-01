Megan Thee Stallion: 5 Fast Facts You Need To Know

Houston, we have a hottie and her name is Megan Thee Stallion. Ever since she captivated the world with her first single “Big Ole Freak,” she’s been hotter than fire. We can’t take our eyes off of her Instagram and we keep her seductive songs blasting through our headphones. Her southern slang and sex appeal have catapulted her to the top of hip-hop’s most wanted list.

As a freshman femcee, Meg has all eyes on her and those who have been living under a rock are wondering what’s so mesmerizing about the “All Dat” rapper. There’s more depth to her than what you may think. Here’s what you need to know about Megan Thee Stallion.

1. She Plans to Open Assisted Living Facilities in Houston, Texas

In case you didn’t know, Meg is a student at Texas Southern University. Once she graduates with her degree in health administration, she plans to open assisted-living homes on the southside of Houston, TX where she grew up. The 25-year-old was inspired to take this career path by her grandmother and great-grandmother who both took care of each other in their elderly age. After attending a lecture from a woman who owns assisted-living facilities, she had a light-bulb moment.

“I watched my grandmother take care of my great-grandmother all my life,” she said during an interview on Strahan, Sara and Keke. “Just watching these two little old ladies take care of each other, I was like, ‘Y’all need some help.'”

In between studio sessions and photoshoots, she makes sure to log into her online classes to ensure she has a hot girl semester. She recently faced some online criticism when she was open about having a 2.8 GPA during a visit to Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club. The average college student isn’t one of hip-hop’s rising rappers, so her ability to balance college and a music career is quite impressive.

2. She Has 2 Alter Egos

When Megan takes over your speakers, it’s not just her that has something to say. She has two alter egos that come along for the ride: Tina Snow and the newly introduced Suga.

“My alter egos are my emotions,” she told the New York Times. “Tina Snow is when I’m feeling confident. She’s based on Tony Snow, Pimp C’s alias.”

Megan showed her sweet side with her alias Suga, which doubles as the name for her latest EP.

“And right now I’m doing Suga — she’s sweet and vulnerable,” she continued. “She’s me telling people it’s OK to mess up.”

It was supposed to be released on May 2nd, her mother’s birthday, but after a legal battle with her label 1501 Entertainment, the project was released two months early. Their issues began to ensue after she asked to renegotiate her contract, which she said she naively signed at the age of 20 before she knew much about the music business.

“I wasn’t trying to leave the label, I wasn’t trying to give nobody money that they feel like they entitled to, I just wanted to renegotiate some sh*t;” she said in an Instagram Live video earlier this month. “I’m not a greedy person. I’m not a person that likes confrontation…I work with everybody. I’m nice. I’m really family oriented.”

Luckily, they worked things out and Suga was unveiled to the world March 6th.

3. Her Mother, Who Was Her Manager, Was Also a Rapper

Megan got her skills from her mama, Holly Thomas. She was also a lyricist and served as her daughter’s inspiration to be a rapper. As a young girl she would go with her mother, who rapped under the name Holly-Wood, to the studio and was amazed by her skills.

“I would be in the little lounge area, chilling on the couch, just going, “Wow, this is so interesting!,” she told XXL back in 2018. “I was in there writing too. She’ll be over her instrumentals, doing her thing, but I’ll be in there, secretly putting it together in my head.”

When her career began to take off, her world crashed down after Thomas passed away due to a cancerous brain tumor in March 2019. This was the same month Megan buried her grandmother. Meg has vowed to make them proud, which has served as her main motivator for her music and college career.

4. Contrary to the Rumors, She’s Single

One thing that you can’t deny is that thee Stallion is sexy. Her risque rhymes and voluptuous body have all the guys drooling over her and some have even tried to get next to her. Trey Songz made it known that Megan was on his mind on social media. A while after that, she was on his arm as a date to his birthday party. We were also caught off guard when she popped up on our Instagram feeds getting tongue-tied with west coast rapper G-Eazy. She later admitted that she and G-Eazy had got caught up in the moment and that she is 100 percent single.

“It wasn’t a fling,” she said on Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning Show. “It wasn’t a club jumpoff. You know, people be turned up in the moment … G-Eazy is cute, but I just want to be single right now.

Despite the many being after her, the only public figure she was in a relationship with was Moneybagg Yo. She had known him for a few years and last year they had decided to be more than friends. Unfortunately, after they went public with their romance, it fizzled out.

5. Megan Thee Stallion Will Be Trademarking the Catchphrase “Hot Girl Summer”

Meg had us all screaming “Hot Girl Summer” last year, which symbolized women being care-free and boss’d up all summer long. The catchphrase is synonymous with the “Captain Hook” rapper, so it was only right for her to file to have it trademarked last July.

She confirmed that it was happening via Twitter.

“Yes [ma’am] it’s in the works,” she tweeted after being asked by a fan.

Though it was released towards the end of the summer time, she made the saying into an anthem that featured Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign, which was certified platinum at the end of 2019.

Meg is still working on getting her trademark.

“Getting something trademarked is a long process,” she told NYT. “But Hot Girl Summer is my thing, it’s not like LeBron trying to get “Taco Tuesday.” I saw other companies were using it, and I was like, “Thank you for your support, but I have to secure this, because this is mine.”