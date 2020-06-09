Ne-Yo and Wife Crystal Smith Are Working on Their Marriage After Filing for Divorce

World of Dance judge Ne-Yo and his previously estranged wife Crystal Smith may be getting back together, as Ne-Yo has cited the mandatory quarantine due to coronavirus as a reason they’re getting close again.

During a recent interview with the Chicago Morning Show host Kendra G, Ne-Yo said that the stay-at-home order has had an impact on his relationship with Smith. The two filed for divorce in March after announcing their separation in February.

On the show, he said that when the coronavirus pandemic hit and he knew he’d need to be at home, he wanted that to be with the people he loved and people who love him. In response to whether or not he and Crystal were back together, he answered by saying they still love one another.

“And regardless of what me and Crystal was going through at the time, never did I ever say that I didn’t love her. That never ever happened,” he clarified. “I never had anything negative to say about her.”

“So when I came home, I came home to the people that I love and that’s everybody that I love,” he concluded. “That’s my mother, my sister, my four children and my wife. So here we are.”

Smith Posted a “Couple’s Challenge” on TikTok

On May 19, 2020, Smith posted a couple’s challenge video to her TikTok where she and Ne-Yo answered questions about their relationship like “who’s funnier” and “who’s the cute one.”

Commenters got excited by the post, with one writing “I literally just SCREAMED! I was praying they would work whatever they issues were out and get back together!”

Other commenters wanted to know if they were still getting divorced or if they were back together officially, but there was no response.

Smith and Ne-Yo Have Been Together Since 2015

Smith and Ne-Yo met in 2015 when the R&B star was putting together his 2015 album Non-Fiction. He told People that their first meeting was “strictly business” initially.

“We met at a restaurant, but she showed up two hours late,” he said. “She explained later why that was: She was just trying to get some info on me. Who I was, if it was really going to be a business meeting or if I was some creep.”

He said they got to talking and “just hit it off” immediately, adn after a couple of hours talking things got more personal.

They got married in February 2016 and welcomed their first son, Shaffer Chimere Jr., just one month later. In 2018, they had their second son, Roman Alexander-Raj.

Judging by social media, Ne-Yo still loves and supports his ex, even if the two are no longer romantically involved.

Just a few weeks after he announced their split, Smith posted a photo of herself on Instagram and captioned the post “Character is shown when your world flips upside down. Grace is how you move after… #Solid.”

Ne-Yo liked the photo, and he has liked many of the photos she has posted since as well.

