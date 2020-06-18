Is Nene Leakes Fired? Blogger B Scott Says Yes

Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes was fired from the Bravo reality show, blogger B Scott wrote on June 17. Leakes was not offered a contract for Season 13, with the other cast members receiving their letters on Friday. The blogger cited anonymous sources and noted that Eva Marcille was not returning to the series either.

While Leakes has been unhappy with the network for some time, the final straw was when she reportedly retweeted a call for Bravo head honcho Andy Cohen to be fired, B Scott wrote.

Leakes has had a volatile relationship with Bravo over the last few years. B Scott shared a screenshot of an apparent deleted tweet from the Bravo star, which read, “You are NOT going to get away with this! I promise.”

Leakes was suspended at the beginning of Season 12 because of an altercation she got into with a crew person from the previous season. She was combative with producers throughout Season 11, missing multiple episodes, walking off the set while they were filming in Greece and displaying the same type of behavior during the digital Season 12 reunion.

Leakes Didn’t Immediately Issued a Pubic Statement

Leakes didn’t immediately respond to B Scott’s blog post, though she has been active on social media.

On June 6, Leakes shared a message from a follower who slammed Bravo and Cohen for allowing former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder to remain on the series after she made offensive comments in 2017. Schroder–along with Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni–on June 9 for racist behavior.

The fact that @BravoTV @Andy still kept her on #PumpRules after making this disgusting ass comments .. and this was back in 2017 pic.twitter.com/QGUBetvTag — SpillrealityT☕️ (@SpillrealityT) June 6, 2020

The same day, Leakes slammed executives, but didn’t name anyone specifically. “All of these companies comin out with large contributions towards social justice! Clearly there r lots of executives sitting in these offices with no heart & no feelings!” she tweeted. “U sit there knowin that a black person hasn’t been treated equal! I just want u to know, you’re a piece of shit.”

Leakes also shared a message from a fan that supporter her work on Real Housewives. “So I’ve watched the entire #RHOA series over from the beginning and @NeNeLeakes is the heart & soul of the show,” the message said. “She literally put everybody on but is somehow the enemy. Y’all better stop biting the hand that feeds u, and put some RESPECT on her name.”

